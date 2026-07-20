The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot—originally called the Golden Shoe before its official rebranding in 2010—stands as the ultimate individual prize for a striker. While the accolade was officially inaugurated in 1982, FIFA retroactively recognises the top goalscorers from every single tournament dating back to the inaugural edition in 1930.

Following Kylian Mbappe’s explosive 10-goal haul at the 2026 World Cup, the French captain has not only joined the pantheon of double-digit single-tournament icons like Gerd Muller, Sandor Kocsis, and Just Fontaine, but he has also overtaken Lionel Messi as the highest career goal scorer in World Cup history.

Mbappé’s tournament is over and his 10 goals lead the 2026 Golden Boot race by two, with Messi on eight and nad remaining there after the final too as he failed to score at MetLife Stadium. Mbappé finishes as this edition’s top scorer—and in doing so, becomes the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot outright in back-to-back editions.

Below is the definitive, historically accurate record of every Golden Boot winner in FIFA World Cup history.

The Complete World Cup Golden Boot Roll Call

Year Edition Golden Boot Winner(s) Country Goals Scored 1930 Uruguay Guillermo Stábile 🇦🇷 Argentina 8 1934 Italy Oldřich Nejedlý 🇨🇿 Czechoslovakia 5 1938 France Leônidas 🇧🇷 Brazil 7 1950 Brazil Ademir 🇧🇷 Brazil 9 1954 Switzerland Sándor Kocsis 🇭🇺 Hungary 11 1958 Sweden Just Fontaine 🇫🇷 France 13 (All-Time Record) 1962 Chile Flórián Albert / Valentin Ivanov / Garrincha / Vavá / Dražan Jerković / Leonel Sánchez 🇭🇺/☭/🇧🇷/🇧🇷/🎽/🇨🇱 4 (Six-way tie) 1966 England Eusébio 🇵🇹 Portugal 9 1970 Mexico Gerd Müller 🇩🇪 West Germany 10 1974 West Germany Grzegorz Lato 🇵🇱 Poland 7 1978 Argentina Mario Kempes 🇦🇷 Argentina 6 1982 Spain Paolo Rossi 🇮🇹 Italy 6 1986 Mexico Gary Lineker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 6 1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci 🇮🇹 Italy 6 1994 USA Oleg Salenko / Hristo Stoichkov 🇷🇺/🇧🇬 6 (Shared) 1998 France Davor Šuker 🇭🇷 Croatia 6 2002 Japan/S. Korea Ronaldo 🇧🇷 Brazil 8 2006 Germany Miroslav Klose 🇩🇪 Germany 5 2010 South Africa Thomas Müller 🇩🇪 Germany 5 (Won via assist tiebreaker) 2014 Brazil James Rodríguez 🇨🇴 Colombia 6 2018 Russia Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 6 2022 Qatar Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 France 8 2026 North America Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 France 10

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: Historical Goldmines & Statistical Anomalies

The Absolute Peak (1958): France’s Just Fontaine holds the mythic record for the most goals scored in a single tournament. His 13 goals in Sweden were scored in just 6 games, a relentless standard of efficiency that may never be matched.

The Modern Double (2022 & 2026): Kylian Mbappé’s 10-goal tally at this year’s tournament, got him the 2026 Golden Boot. Mbappé has become the first male player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot outright in consecutive editions—while simultaneously sharing the crown for the most career World Cup goals in history (21, level with Messi, with the tiebreaker still to be settled).

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The Great Tiebreaker (2010): In 2010, Thomas Müller, Diego Forlán, Wesley Sneijder, and David Villa all finished deadlocked on 5 goals. Müller was officially awarded the Golden Boot because he recorded more assists (3) than his competitors.

The Six-Way Chaos (1962): The 1962 World Cup in Chile marks the only time in history where six different players finished as joint-top scorers with just 4 goals apiece, as defensive tactics heavily dominated the tournament.