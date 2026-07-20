From Fontaine to Mbappe: Complete history of World Cup Golden Boot winners
From Just Fontaine's untouchable 13-goal masterclass in 1958 to Kylian Mbappé's record-shattering double-digit haul in 2026, here is the complete historical roll call of the tournament's greatest goalscorers—with Mbappé now leading the race to become the first man ever to win back-to-back Golden Boots outright.
The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot—originally called the Golden Shoe before its official rebranding in 2010—stands as the ultimate individual prize for a striker. While the accolade was officially inaugurated in 1982, FIFA retroactively recognises the top goalscorers from every single tournament dating back to the inaugural edition in 1930.
Following Kylian Mbappe’s explosive 10-goal haul at the 2026 World Cup, the French captain has not only joined the pantheon of double-digit single-tournament icons like Gerd Muller, Sandor Kocsis, and Just Fontaine, but he has also overtaken Lionel Messi as the highest career goal scorer in World Cup history.
Mbappé’s tournament is over and his 10 goals lead the 2026 Golden Boot race by two, with Messi on eight and nad remaining there after the final too as he failed to score at MetLife Stadium. Mbappé finishes as this edition’s top scorer—and in doing so, becomes the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot outright in back-to-back editions.
Below is the definitive, historically accurate record of every Golden Boot winner in FIFA World Cup history.
The Complete World Cup Golden Boot Roll Call
Year
Edition
Golden Boot Winner(s)
Country
Goals Scored
1930
Uruguay
Guillermo Stábile
🇦🇷 Argentina
8
1934
Italy
Oldřich Nejedlý
🇨🇿 Czechoslovakia
5
1938
France
Leônidas
🇧🇷 Brazil
7
1950
Brazil
Ademir
🇧🇷 Brazil
9
1954
Switzerland
Sándor Kocsis
🇭🇺 Hungary
11
1958
Sweden
Just Fontaine
🇫🇷 France
13 (All-Time Record)
1962
Chile
Flórián Albert / Valentin Ivanov / Garrincha / Vavá / Dražan Jerković / Leonel Sánchez
🇭🇺/☭/🇧🇷/🇧🇷/🎽/🇨🇱
4 (Six-way tie)
1966
England
Eusébio
🇵🇹 Portugal
9
1970
Mexico
Gerd Müller
🇩🇪 West Germany
10
1974
West Germany
Grzegorz Lato
🇵🇱 Poland
7
1978
Argentina
Mario Kempes
🇦🇷 Argentina
6
1982
Spain
Paolo Rossi
🇮🇹 Italy
6
1986
Mexico
Gary Lineker
🏴 England
6
1990
Italy
Salvatore Schillaci
🇮🇹 Italy
6
1994
USA
Oleg Salenko / Hristo Stoichkov
🇷🇺/🇧🇬
6 (Shared)
1998
France
Davor Šuker
🇭🇷 Croatia
6
2002
Japan/S. Korea
Ronaldo
🇧🇷 Brazil
8
2006
Germany
Miroslav Klose
🇩🇪 Germany
5
2010
South Africa
Thomas Müller
🇩🇪 Germany
5 (Won via assist tiebreaker)
2014
Brazil
James Rodríguez
🇨🇴 Colombia
6
2018
Russia
Harry Kane
🏴 England
6
2022
Qatar
Kylian Mbappé
🇫🇷 France
8
2026
North America
Kylian Mbappé
🇫🇷 France
10
FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: Historical Goldmines & Statistical Anomalies
The Absolute Peak (1958): France’s Just Fontaine holds the mythic record for the most goals scored in a single tournament. His 13 goals in Sweden were scored in just 6 games, a relentless standard of efficiency that may never be matched.
The Modern Double (2022 & 2026): Kylian Mbappé’s 10-goal tally at this year’s tournament, got him the 2026 Golden Boot. Mbappé has become the first male player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot outright in consecutive editions—while simultaneously sharing the crown for the most career World Cup goals in history (21, level with Messi, with the tiebreaker still to be settled).
The Great Tiebreaker (2010): In 2010, Thomas Müller, Diego Forlán, Wesley Sneijder, and David Villa all finished deadlocked on 5 goals. Müller was officially awarded the Golden Boot because he recorded more assists (3) than his competitors.
The Six-Way Chaos (1962): The 1962 World Cup in Chile marks the only time in history where six different players finished as joint-top scorers with just 4 goals apiece, as defensive tactics heavily dominated the tournament.