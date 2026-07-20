The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot—originally called the Golden Shoe before its official rebranding in 2010—stands as the ultimate individual prize for a striker. While the accolade was officially inaugurated in 1982, FIFA retroactively recognises the top goalscorers from every single tournament dating back to the inaugural edition in 1930.

Following Kylian Mbappe’s explosive 10-goal haul at the 2026 World Cup, the French captain has not only joined the pantheon of double-digit single-tournament icons like Gerd Muller, Sandor Kocsis, and Just Fontaine, but he has also overtaken Lionel Messi as the highest career goal scorer in World Cup history.

Mbappé’s tournament is over and his 10 goals lead the 2026 Golden Boot race by two, with Messi on eight and nad remaining there after the final too as he failed to score at MetLife Stadium. Mbappé finishes as this edition’s top scorer—and in doing so, becomes the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot outright in back-to-back editions.

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Below is the definitive, historically accurate record of every Golden Boot winner in FIFA World Cup history.

The Complete World Cup Golden Boot Roll Call

YearEditionGolden Boot Winner(s)CountryGoals Scored
1930UruguayGuillermo Stábile🇦🇷 Argentina8
1934ItalyOldřich Nejedlý🇨🇿 Czechoslovakia5
1938FranceLeônidas🇧🇷 Brazil7
1950BrazilAdemir🇧🇷 Brazil9
1954SwitzerlandSándor Kocsis🇭🇺 Hungary11
1958SwedenJust Fontaine🇫🇷 France13 (All-Time Record)
1962ChileFlórián Albert / Valentin Ivanov / Garrincha / Vavá / Dražan Jerković / Leonel Sánchez🇭🇺/☭/🇧🇷/🇧🇷/🎽/🇨🇱4 (Six-way tie)
1966EnglandEusébio🇵🇹 Portugal9
1970MexicoGerd Müller🇩🇪 West Germany10
1974West GermanyGrzegorz Lato🇵🇱 Poland7
1978ArgentinaMario Kempes🇦🇷 Argentina6
1982SpainPaolo Rossi🇮🇹 Italy6
1986MexicoGary Lineker🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England6
1990ItalySalvatore Schillaci🇮🇹 Italy6
1994USAOleg Salenko / Hristo Stoichkov🇷🇺/🇧🇬6 (Shared)
1998FranceDavor Šuker🇭🇷 Croatia6
2002Japan/S. KoreaRonaldo🇧🇷 Brazil8
2006GermanyMiroslav Klose🇩🇪 Germany5
2010South AfricaThomas Müller🇩🇪 Germany5 (Won via assist tiebreaker)
2014BrazilJames Rodríguez🇨🇴 Colombia6
2018RussiaHarry Kane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England6
2022QatarKylian Mbappé🇫🇷 France8
2026North AmericaKylian Mbappé🇫🇷 France10

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: Historical Goldmines & Statistical Anomalies

The Absolute Peak (1958): France’s Just Fontaine holds the mythic record for the most goals scored in a single tournament. His 13 goals in Sweden were scored in just 6 games, a relentless standard of efficiency that may never be matched.

The Modern Double (2022 & 2026): Kylian Mbappé’s 10-goal tally at this year’s tournament, got him the 2026 Golden Boot. Mbappé has become the first male player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot outright in consecutive editions—while simultaneously sharing the crown for the most career World Cup goals in history (21, level with Messi, with the tiebreaker still to be settled).

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The Great Tiebreaker (2010): In 2010, Thomas Müller, Diego Forlán, Wesley Sneijder, and David Villa all finished deadlocked on 5 goals. Müller was officially awarded the Golden Boot because he recorded more assists (3) than his competitors.

The Six-Way Chaos (1962): The 1962 World Cup in Chile marks the only time in history where six different players finished as joint-top scorers with just 4 goals apiece, as defensive tactics heavily dominated the tournament.