Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results 2022 LIVE: DMK leading in 18 corporations, wins five wards in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2022 Live, Tamil Nadu Election Result Today Live, Tamil Nadu Election Result Counting Time Live: In Tamil Nadu, counting of votes is underway for electing representatives for 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies. According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission website, the DMK is leading in 18 corporations, 15 municipalities and 192 town panchayats. The AIADMK is currently leading in 3 municipalities and 41 town panchayats, while the Congress is leading in three municipalities, 15 town panchayats. The voting held on February 19 was mostly peaceful barring some incidences of impersonation or proxy voting as alleged by the opposition parties including the BJP and the AIADMK. The state had recorded a voter turnout of 60.70 per cent in a multi-cornered contest with the ruling DMK facing challenges from the AIADMK, BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam.
Of the 21 corporations for which voting was held on Feb 19, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the lowest turnout of 43.59 per cent while Karur polled the maximum of 75.84 per cent. The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said that a total of 74,416 candidates including many independents are in the fray and their fate will be decided today. Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri registered an impressive turnout of 81.37 per cent and Nilgiris recorded the lowest voter turnout of 59.98 per cent, the SEC said. On the whole, the town panchayats and municipalities recorded a good voter turnout of 74.68 per cent and 68.22 per cent respectively, while the highly urbanised corporations saw a low turnout of 52.22 per cent.
The ruling DMK has taken an early lead as per counting trends. It won 5 wards in the Greater Chennai corporation and is currently leading in several seats in Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday won the elections at the Valparai municipality in Coimbatore.
The AIADMK is currently leading in 3 municipalities and 41 town panchayats, according to data from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website.
Back in 2011, the AIADMK had won a majority in both the rural and urban local body polls. Though the tenure of the officials ended in 2016, the elections for local bodies didn’t happen due to several legal issues.
According to the data from Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website, the DMK is currently leading in seven corporations, 15 municipalities and 192 town panchayats.
Among the corporations, Chennai recorded the lowest turnout at 43.59%, followed by Chengalpet at 49.98%. Karur topped the list with 75.84% of the voters exercising their franchise. Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri recorded the highest polling at 81.37%, and Karur at 86.43% recorded the highest turnout among town panchayats. Overall, 52.22% of votes were polled in corporations, 68.22% in municipalities and 74.68% in town panchayats.
Around 2,400 officials and 7,200 police personnel from the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram commissionerate have been deployed during the counting of votes for the urban local body polls which were held over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. The local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held after more than a decade. The polls were last conducted in 2011 when the AIADMK was in power in the state. There is much at the stake for the opposition parties. While a victory for the DMK will mean that people continue to trust the ruling party, a win for the AIADMK will give a much-needed boost to the party which is out of power after ruling the state for a decade. The BJP, which has decided to go solo, will test its reach as compared to other regional parties.