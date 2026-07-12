Passengers travelling on the Chennai Metro will now have to ensure they use earphones or headphones while listening to music or watching videos, failing which they could face a penalty of up to Rs 2,500 for creating a nuisance inside trains or metro stations.

The advisory was issued by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) as part of its efforts to improve commuter experience, minimise noise pollution and ensure a more comfortable travel environment for passengers.

In a post on X, CMRL said, “Metro Passengers, Attention! Playing music on speaker, watching videos aloud, or creating loud disturbances can attract a fine of up to ₹2,500. Use headphones. Respect fellow passengers. Let’s keep Chennai Metro comfortable for everyone.”

Metro Passengers, Attention!



Playing music on speaker, watching videos aloud, or creating loud disturbances can attract a fine of up to ₹2,500.



🎧 Use headphones.

🤝 Respect fellow passengers.

🚇 Let's keep Chennai Metro comfortable for everyone.#ChennaiMetro #CMRL… pic.twitter.com/lPFFpjEgKz — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) July 11, 2026

Fine increased five-fold

This development follows amendments notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) through a Gazette notification issued on June 19, 2026. Under the revised provisions introduced through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, the penalty for creating a nuisance under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002 has been substantially enhanced.

The fine has been increased from the earlier Rs 500 to up to Rs 2,500, and offenders may also be removed from metro premises by authorised officials.

In a statement, CMRL said the revised penalty applies to passengers who create disturbances, including playing music or videos without headphones, using mobile phones on loudspeaker, or engaging in excessive noise that affects fellow commuters.

“As detailed in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Gazette notification dated 19.06.2026, the penalty under Section 59 for creating a nuisance (such as listening to music without a headset) has been increased from the earlier fine of Rs 500 to a fine of up to Rs 2,500, alongside potential removal from the metro premises by authorised officials,” CMRL said.

What amounts to a nuisance?

According to Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, passengers can be penalised for any behaviour that causes discomfort or inconvenience to others.

This includes playing music or videos aloud without headphones, using mobile phones on speaker mode inside trains or stations, holding excessively loud conversations o any other activity that disturbs fellow passengers or interferes with their comfort.

Passenger awareness campaign

The latest advisory comes weeks after CMRL conducted a public awareness campaign encouraging commuters to follow basic travel etiquette and safety norms across the metro network.

The campaign urged passengers to allow passengers to alight before boarding, keep train doors clear, stay behind the yellow safety line while waiting on platforms, follow the “Stand Left, Walk Right” rule on escalators and use headphones for personal entertainment.

CMRL said the initiative is aimed at promoting disciplined travel and improving the overall commuter experience as passenger traffic across the metro network continues to grow.