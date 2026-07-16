One person reportedly died in Odisha’s Puri on Thursday following a crowd crush during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, The Indian Express reported. The grand event witnesses lakhs of devotees from across the country.

The 45-year-old devotee became unconscious due to the heavy rush near the chariot procession on the Grand Road, following which he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital immediately, but was later declared dead, according to the Indian Express report. However, the authorities have not yet provided official confirmation.

VIDEO | Puri: Devotees start pulling Lord Balabhadra's chariot during Jagannath Rath Yatra.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EjFn42JcVz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026

According to various reports, over 200 devotees allegedly experienced breathing difficulties due to the heavy crowd and were rescued by emergency teams before being shifted to Puri Medical for treatment.

ALSO READ ISRO hit by over 100 resignations, government steps in to tweak exit policy

Responding immediately to the situation, the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) carried out rescue operations and evacuated devotees from the congested area. Officials said all those affected were taken to hospital for medical attention. Following the incident, officials intensified crowd management measures and emergency response efforts along the Grand Road to prevent further serious incidents.

Shri Gundicha Temple stampede in 2025

In 2025, as many as three devotees lost their lives and over 50 were injured after a stampede broke out near Shri Gundicha Temple in Puri during the annual Rath Yatra. The stampede reportedly took place when two trucks carrying sacred ritual materials entered the crowded Saradhabali area near the temple. Since the early hours, devotees had been waiting to witness the sacred ‘Pahuda’ ritual, during which the cloth covering the deities’ faces is removed.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026

On Thursday, the Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in Puri, with lakhs of devotees gathering to witness Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra embark on their annual journey from the 12th-century shrine to the Gundicha Temple. The crowd witnessed the beating of gongs and the blowing of conches and cymbals in the city. They also witnessed Chakraraj Sudarshan first taken out from the main temple and seated on the ‘Darpadalan’ chariot of Devi Subhadra.

During the special procession called ‘Sunya Pahandi’ (the Goddess looking at the sky while being carried to the chariot) by servitors, the idol of Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra, was brought to her chariot.

When the idol of Lord Jagannath was finally taken out of the temple, emotions spilt over the Grand Road as devotees raised their hands and began chanting the ‘Jai Jagannath’ slogan.