Suspected Islamic State member arrested from Delhi’s Batla House ahead of Independence Day

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested a man, identified as Mohsin Ahmed, a permanent resident of Patna, from Batla House in New Delhi on charges of being an active member of the Islamic State. The arrest was made following searches at his premises among other locations in a case registered by the NIA regarding “online and on-ground activities of the ISIS” on June 25.

“Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Also Read: NIA registered 103 terror financing cases since 2008: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The NIA had conducted raids at 13 locations in six states in relation to the case last Sunday. “NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in 6 states viz. Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat; Arariya district in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra; and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS,” the NIA had said in a statement last week, adding that “incriminating documents/material” had been seized during the searches.

Also Read: NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim: Chhota Shakeel aide Salim Fruit among four detained by agency

The agency had also conducted searches in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in a case relating to the arrest of one Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sathik who was arrested in February this year along with four others in Tamil Nadu.

“The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like “Khilafah Party of India”, “Khilafah Front of India”, “Intellectual Students of India (ISI)” and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda,” the NIA said in a statement, adding that the searches had led to the seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents. The case, initially registered by the Tamil Nadu Police, was later handed over to the NIA this year.