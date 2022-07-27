Rs 42 crore and counting: Another Rs 20 crore recovered by ED from Bengal minister’s aide days after Rs 22 crore seizure

At least Rs 20 crore cash, 3 kg of gold and several silver coins were seized from West Bengal Commerce minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s flat by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Kolkata’s Belgachia area on Wednesday. The fresh seizure comes days after Rs 22 crore was found from her Tollygunge flat in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam. Currently, the ED and State Bank of India (SBI) officials are at Mukherjee’s flat, where the counting has been underway since 4 pm.

According to officials, the process might continue till the wee hours of Thursday. Besides the cash, gold and silver, several documents have also been recovered from Mukherjee’s flat.

The ED had also raided two more flats of Mukherjee in the same area where the counting is now underway. Earlier in the day, the probe agency had also searched the premises where Mukherjee’s mother currently resides. She had claimed that she had no knowledge about her daughter’s affairs. The ED also raided another residence at Kolkata’s Ballygunge, but no incriminating evidence was recovered from those locations.

Reacting to this recent development, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and asked mockingly, “Who will win the battle – Belgharia or Tollygunge? Keep your eyes on the TV set.”

The TMC has maintained that Mukherjee is not connected to the TMC, and the money doesn’t belong to the party. Distancing from Chatterjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that if the Bengal minister is guilty, she wouldn’t mind even if he is sentenced to life. The opposition has cornered the ruling TMC over the party’s unwillingness to strip Chatterjee of his ministership, while alleging that Mukherjee has appeared at Chatterjee’s political rallies and shared stage with the CM before.