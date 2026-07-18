The winners of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain will make history in more ways than one. Alongside the famous World Cup trophy and gold medals, FIFA will introduce championship rings for the first time in the tournament’s 96-year history, marking a significant departure from football tradition.

The move, first reported by the Associated Press, reflects the influence of North American sporting culture, where championship rings have long been synonymous with title-winning teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

A new World Cup tradition

According to the news agency, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary championship rings immediately after the final before the full collection is produced. FIFA will later commission 30 bespoke rings for the victorious squad.

One side of the ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the reverse side will be customised to reflect the identity of the champions. Every ring will also carry an individual serial number and certificate of authenticity.

Only 2,026 rings will be produced

In another nod to the tournament, FIFA will manufacture exactly 2,026 rings, matching the year of the competition. Only 30 will be reserved for the champions.

The remaining 1,996 rings will be made available for public purchase, although FIFA has not yet announced pricing details, according to the Associated Press.

A tradition rooted in North American sport

Championship rings have become an iconic symbol of sporting success across North America. The tradition dates back to the late 19th century, with the Montreal Hockey Club receiving commemorative rings after winning the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup in 1893, regarded as the precursor to today’s Stanley Cup.

Baseball teams began awarding championship rings during the 1920s, while the NBA and NFL have made them a permanent part of title celebrations for decades. Olympic and Paralympic athletes representing the United States have also received commemorative rings in recent years.

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More than just another trophy

For FIFA, the introduction of championship rings represents another commercial and cultural evolution of the expanded 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Whether Argentina successfully defend their title or Spain claim a second World Cup crown, Sunday’s winners will become the first team in football history to leave the tournament with both the FIFA World Cup trophy and championship rings.