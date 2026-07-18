Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

Painting workshop

till July 25, Olive Cafe and Bar, Chandigarh, 2 pm

Discover the expressive world of gouache painting in this beginner-friendly workshop designed to spark creativity and build confidence with every brushstroke. Learn essential techniques, experiment with vibrant colours and textures, and create your own artwork in a relaxed, hands-on session that celebrates artistic exploration and self-expression.

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Monsoon ragas

July 23, Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, 7 pm

An enchanting evening where the timeless beauty of Indian classical music meets the magic of the monsoon. Presented by the internationally acclaimed Mohan Brothers, Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan, Monsoon Ragas features mesmerising sitar and sarod performances, creating a soulful experience that calms the mind and stirs the heart.

Sonu Nigam’s tribute to Rafi

July 25, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi, 7.30 pm

Celebrate the timeless magic of Mohammed Rafi as Sonu Nigam pays a heartfelt musical tribute in Bossitivity: Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi. Blending nostalgia with soulful renditions, the concert revisits some of Rafi’s most cherished classics, honouring the legendary singer.

Storytelling by Laksh Maheshwari

July 25, Bhaskara Auditorium, Hyderabad, 8 pm

Khushiyan: A Journey to Find Joy by Laksh Maheshwari is a heartfelt storytelling experience that explores the true meaning of happiness through relatable narratives, lived experiences, and moments of quiet reflection. Blending humour with emotion, the performance invites audiences to rediscover joy in life’s simplest moments and shared human connections.

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Musical night

July 25, GD Birla Sabhaghar, Kolkata,

6.30 pm

Immerse yourself in an evening of soulful melodies as acclaimed playback singer Palak Muchhal performs her beloved Bollywood hits live. Known for her emotive voice and heartfelt performances, the concert promises a memorable musical journey filled with romance, nostalgia, and timeless songs that continue to captivate audiences across generations.