Heavenly Spices garlic powder sold at Dollarama stores across Canada has been recalled after health officials warned it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the nationwide recall for Heavenly Spices garlic powder. The product was sold in 70-gram containers at Dollarama stores across the country and through the retailer’s online platform.

The CFIA urged consumers not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product because of the possible health risk. “Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the agency said in its recall notice, as reported by Fox Business.

The recall has been classified as a Class 2 event. This means there is a moderate risk that consuming the product could cause temporary or non-life-threatening health effects.

Why has the garlic powder been recalled?

The recall was issued because the garlic powder may contain Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can lead to food poisoning.

According to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), people infected with the bacterium may experience nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and watery diarrhoea. Symptoms usually begin within hours of eating contaminated food and generally last between 24 and 48 hours.

The FDA says Bacillus cereus is commonly found in foods such as meat, stews, gravies, vanilla sauce and cooked rice that has been left at room temperature or not refrigerated properly, reported Fox Business.

Although no illnesses linked to the recalled garlic powder have been reported, health officials have urged consumers not to consume the product as a precaution.

What should customers do now?

Dollarama has advised customers who purchased the recalled garlic powder to dispose of it immediately. A company spokesperson told CTV News that customers can also contact Dollarama Customer Service to receive compensation. “Customers can also contact Dollarama Customer Service directly for a $2.00 e-gift card as a replacement,” the spokesperson said.

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The garlic powder recall comes during a week of multiple food safety alerts in North America. Earlier this week, the FDA announced that General Mills recalled more than 735,000 packages of Pillsbury bread products over concerns that some may contain glass fragments.

Consumers who have the recalled Heavenly Spices garlic powder should avoid using it and follow the CFIA’s guidance to dispose of the product or contact Dollarama for a replacement.