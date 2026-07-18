Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada has spread into large parts of the United States. The smoke has affected millions of people across the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions as authorities advise residents to limit outdoor activities.

The Canadian military started preparations to evacuate about 600 residents from the remote community of Fort Hope in northwestern Ontario, one of the regions facing the most intense wildfires, reported news agency AP. Canada’s Federal Emergencies Minister Eleanor Olszewski said military aircraft would help move residents because the area has limited road access and depends heavily on air travel. Thousands of people from other wildfire-hit communities have already been evacuated to safer areas in southern Ontario.

ALSO READ Canadian wildfire smoke reaches US: Which areas are affected and what to expect

Canada’s Natural Resources Ministry said 69 new wildfires were reported overnight, taking the total number of active fires to 955, reported AP. Nearly 11,000 square miles (28,500 square kilometres) have burned so far this year, according to AP report. While that remains below the five-year average, strong winds have carried thick smoke deep into the United States.

Which US states are affected?

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow service rated air quality as “unhealthy” across southern Ontario and parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC, reported news agency Reuters. Some areas of western Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, recorded “very unhealthy” air quality before conditions gradually improved later in the day.

The smoke also disrupted daily life across several US cities. Thick haze covered Washington DC, reducing visibility around major landmarks. Major League Baseball postponed a game between the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates because of poor air quality, reported AP. Health officials urged children, older adults and people with heart or lung diseases to stay indoors whenever possible.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued a statewide air quality alert through July 18. Officials warned that smoke from Canadian wildfires would push pollution levels from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in southern Michigan to “very unhealthy” in northern parts of the state.

Air quality concerns extended beyond the Northeast. Smoke also affected parts of New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia, while New York City experienced hazy skies earlier in the week before conditions gradually improved with changing weather, reported AP. Forecasters said rain and shifting winds could improve air quality in some regions over the weekend.

What caused the worsening air quality?

Climate experts say warmer temperatures and drier forests have increased wildfire risks across Canada in recent years. Large forest fires have become a regular summer event, allowing smoke to travel thousands of kilometres depending on wind patterns.

Weather experts said smoky conditions could continue for at least another week because many fires remain uncontrolled.

Bob Oravec, a lead forecaster at the US National Weather Service, told AP that the smoke would continue to affect different regions depending on wind direction. “The source of the smoke is going to continue on for certainly a week, probably,” he said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump blamed Canada’s forest management for the smoke drifting into American cities. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was being affected by what he called “filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air” and warned that the financial cost of dealing with the pollution would be added to existing tariffs on Canadian goods.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their forests… The cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying,” Trump wrote. Trump added he planned to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the issue.

Federal Emergencies Minister Eleanor Olszewski said the country has invested C$12 billion in forest sustainability and wildfire prevention since 2020 to deal with increasingly warm and dry weather conditions, reported AP.

Forecasters said smoke is expected to have only a limited impact on Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey, reported AP.