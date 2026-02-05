Three minor sisters lost their lives after falling from the ninth floor of a residential tower in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City housing society in the early hours on February 4, with a resident who witnessed the incident telling the Indian Express that it appeared that the two girls fell together and the third one followed while trying to hold them back.

‘Saw her sitting on the window’: Witness gives terrifying details

Arun Singh, who lives in a rented flat on the 10th floor of a tower facing the sisters’ building, told the Indian Express that he was standing on his balcony around 2 am when he noticed the elder sister sitting on the window ledge that covers the balcony of the family’s ninth-floor flat. “I live on the 10th floor in the tower facing the girls’ tower. Around 2 am, I was standing on my balcony before going to bed, and I saw the oldest girl sitting on the ledge of the window…”, he stated to the Indian Express. He further added that the sliding panel was open that she appeared to be “rocking back and forth while sitting on the window frame,” as quoted by The Indian Express.

Describing what happened next, Arun told The Indian Express: “ As I watched, it appeared that the second sister was hugging the older sister and they were rocking together. Suddenly, the older sister toppled backwards and fell through the window , “seems to lunge forward to catch them, but she too fell through the opening,” as reported by The Indian Express.

Arun and his sister-in-law Aparna also said that the girls appeared to hit protruding extensions of flats below falling. Several residents also heard loud noises because of the fall. Police also received a call at 2:07 am and the reached the incident site soon. Aparna also informed the residents called for the emergency help.

What have the police said about the reason behind the trigger?

Police suspicion is also focusing on online activity and Korean content. As per a report by PTI, the three sisters were allegedly addicted to an online Korean task-based game. Investigators have also recovered a diary and note from the girl’s belongings. Note included the lines, “Read everything written in the diary, it is all here” and “Sorry papa, I am really sorry.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil stated that police have found a suicide note and that it was clear from it that the girls were influenced by Korean culture. “We found a suicide note in the case…No particular app was mentioned…At the time of the incident, the whole was there in the house, but they were sleeping,” Patil mentioned as quoted by ANI.

What do we know about the family and the sequence of the events?

The girls were identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) and are daughters of Chetan Kumar. The incident took place at 2:15 am. Police received information that the sisters had jumped from their balcony in Bharat City in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad. It was also reported that the two sisters jumped together holding hands whereas the third jumped separately from a window of the prayer room.