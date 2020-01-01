J&K cold: Temperature drop across Kashmir, snowfall likely

Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.

A day after some respite, the minimum temperature across the valley dropped again with the MeT department predicting a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh from Wednesday onwards. However, there was improvement in the night temperature in Ladakh Union territory, an official of the Meteorological department here said. “A spell of moderate snowfall in plains of Kashmir and moderate to heavy snowfall in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely during January 1 (afternoon) to January 4,” the official said. He said another spell of higher intensity and spatial distribution is most likely during January 6 to 8.

Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night – down from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said. The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a low of minus 11.0 degrees Celsius last night – nearly four degrees down from the previous night’s minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius – down from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius yesterday, he said.

The official said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius – lower than the previous night’s minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said Leh town, in the Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 13.7 degrees Celsius – up from the previous night’s minus 15.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury in the nearby Drass town settled at a low of minus 17.0 degrees Celsius – over five degrees up from minus 22.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The official said the wet weather could likely cause landslide on Banihal-Ramban axis of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway – leading to temporary disruption of surface transportation. The cloudy weather would also lead to colder days and slightly warmer nights, he added. ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter when chances of snowfall are most frequent and the temperature drops considerably, ended on Tuesday. But the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).