Jammu Kashmir Weather: Rain, snow to continue till Thursday

Rain, snow to continue till Thursday (PTI)

Fresh snowfall and rains occurred in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as the Met forecast scattered rains and snow to continue till Thursday. There would be some improvement in the weather after Thursday, the weather official said, adding that the state has so far received 83.5 mm rainfall between October 1 and November 7, as against the normal 47.6 mm.

Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest town at minus 7 degrees Celsius, while Leh recorded minus 1.4.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 5.2, Pahalgam 1.3 and minus 3.0 in Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius while Katra was at 11.7, Batote 7.4, Bannihal 0.5 and Bhaderwah 4.2.