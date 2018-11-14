Delhi weather today: Rainy Wednesday morning in NCR, more downpour expected

Rainy Wednesday morning in NCR, more downpour expected (File)

It was a rainy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above season’s average. “There has been light drizzles in the Delhi-NCR belt since Tuesday night. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with light rains. No rain is expected tomorrow,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi continued to breathe “very poor” air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. was 355 with prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.

There was 7 mm of rainfall recorded in the past 24-0hours since Tuesday. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, season’s average. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees, a notch above season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degree Celsius, at par with the season’s average.