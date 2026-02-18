Blinkit faces police action: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Arms Act after finding that Blinkit was allegedly selling illegal knives online. The complaint was filed by a constable posted at Khyala police station in west Delhi. According to the complaint, two recent murder cases in the Khyala area were allegedly committed using knives bought through online platforms. After these incidents, the police started checking several e-commerce and quick-delivery platforms that were selling knives.

Police order knife for verification

As part of the investigation, the constable placed an order for a knife on February 13 at 3.43 pm and paid Rs 710 online. The delivery address was deliberately mentioned as the second floor of the police station. The knife was delivered at around 4.05 pm on the same day inside the police station premises. “During the checking of online platforms selling knives, it was found that a quick-commerce platform was selling prohibited knives online,” a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said the knife was ordered to verify whether it met legal standards. “The knife that was delivered was found to be ‘gararidar’ (manually opened and closed) and exceeded the maximum permitted blade length of 7.62 cm and maximum permitted blade width of 1.72 cm.The knife had a blade length of 8 cm and a width of 2.5 cm. Hence, it was an illegal arm in violation of the government notification,” the DCP said.

Description of the Knife

The complainant stated that the knife had a steel blade and a black metal handle fitted with a steel strip mechanism. He explained that pressing the strip allowed the blade to open and close, and a button mechanism between the blade and handle helped operate it. The tax invoice showed the seller as Blinkit, with an address mentioned in Tihar village, west Delhi.

Based on this, a case was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. During further investigation on February 15, police recovered 16 knives from different dark stores and platform-linked outlets across Delhi. Raids continued the next day, during which 32 more illegal knives were recovered from a warehouse of the platform located in Farrukhnagar, Gurgaon (Haryana). So far, a total of 50 knives have been seized in the case. Police said further investigation is underway to find out who was responsible for procuring, storing and selling the prohibited knives.

Financial express has reached out to Blinkit for their response and yet to receive a comment.