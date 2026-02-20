A political storm erupted at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday after a brief protest by members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) inside the high-profile venue triggered sharp reactions from the BJP. The party accused the Congress of attempting to embarrass the country on a global stage.

According to police, a group of around 10 Youth Congress workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside an exhibition hall at Bharat Mandapam. Security personnel quickly intervened, detained the protesters and brought the demonstration under control within minutes.

BJP calls it a ‘pre-planned’ move

The BJP alleged that the demonstration was not spontaneous but a “pre-planned” move orchestrated at the highest levels of the Congress leadership. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the protesters had registered in advance and obtained official entry passes to access the venue.

Hitting out at the opposition party for the protest, Patra said, “For the Congress, I have just three words — topless, brainless and shameless.”

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of directing the protest to “sabotage India’s image before the world”. “This was not random. The entire planning was done at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in the presence of senior Congress leaders. It was a deliberate attempt to malign the country at a time when India is showcasing its technological leadership,” he said.

Patra launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party habitually seeks to disrupt moments of national progress.

Shivraj Singh calls it ‘treason’

Launching a swift and sharp attack on the Congress soon after the incident, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described it as “yet another act of insulting the nation”. He said that by stripping off their clothes during the protest, the Youth Congress workers had, in effect, “exposed the Congress” itself.

“Congress workers did not just take off their clothes, they have denuded the Congress itself, and its true face has been exposed. That face is AI – against India. While opposing Modi ji, they have begun opposing the country itself. This act amounts to treason,” Chouhan alleged.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying the protest reflected the Congress’s “arrogance and frustration”. In a post on X, he questioned whether “humiliating India” to attack the BJP-led government was the opposition’s strategy.

“While you are spreading misinformation on economic issues, your workers are staging disruptive protests at a prestigious international event, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally,” Goyal said, adding that such actions reflected a “lack of vision” for the country.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined the criticism, accusing the Congress leadership of setting the wrong example and saying the protest reflected the party’s political culture.

The incident comes at a time when the India AI Impact Summit has drawn global attention. Top technology leaders, policymakers and industry representatives are attending discussions on artificial intelligence, innovation and digital infrastructure in the Summit that will conclude on February 21.

Congress defends protests

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) defended its protest and said that the demonstration was a peaceful expression of growing frustration among young people over unemployment and government policies.

In a statement, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said the organisation had “raised its voice against a compromised Prime Minister who has compromised the nation’s identity” during the event.

Chib said the protest was meant to send a clear message that young people would no longer remain silent. “The slogan ‘PM is compromised’ is not just a phrase, but the anger of millions of unemployed youth,” he said. “Peaceful protest is our democratic right, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth,” Chib added.

The Congress also backed its youth wing’s action. Party’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said the protest represented the “anger of India’s youngsters” and dismissed criticism over the choice of venue.

“The media incentivised by the compromised PM has been saying that the protest was done at the wrong place and that India was humiliated…Where should the protest be done? In someone’s basement? Protest is done where people can see it, where there are media’s cameras. When we speak in Parliament, the LoP (Rahul Gandhi) becomes the biggest threat and 25 MPs are removed from the House… Where should we speak?” asked Khera. “They say the country was insulted… Was it not insulted when Donald Trump announced a ceasefire?” he further said.