Yokohama launches Agri Star II R agricultural tyres in India

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) has announced the launch of AGRI STAR II R – I agricultural tyres in India. The AGRI STAR II R-I is a radial tyre that comes with a unique ‘Stratified Layer Technology’ (SLT), which is designed to meet the growing needs of today’s tractor owners. YOHT has launched a new tyre under its Alliance brand that has a pedigree of introducing flagship products in the Flotation tyre and IF& VF tyre segments.

Speaking at the special launch in Ludhiana, Harinder Singh, President APAC said, “At YOHT, we have always focussed on maximising farmer productivity by providing differentiated products at an affordable price. What makes AGRI STAR II R-I special is that it has been created to address the needs of the end-users – the farmers. The life of an agriculture tyre along with its mid-life efficiency was a concern expressed by the farmers and AGRI STAR II R-I with Stratified Layer Technology addresses precisely that.”

SLT is a combination of two layers: The top layer with a single-angle profile and the bottom layer with a multi-angle profile. The combination of these layers in AGRI STAR II R-I ensures higher lug competency. With SLT, after 40% wear, a multi-angle profile layer of the lug comes in contact with the ground which leads to increased contact area at the central portion which in turn results in increased grip and better roadability of the tyre.

“It’s encouraging to see that more and more Indian farmers are upgrading to modern methods and technologically advanced products to prepare and harvest their crops. We are confident that AGRI STAR II R-I will live up to their expectations from a Radial Agri tyre,” added Harinder Singh

AGRI STAR II R-I offers long tyre life, superior traction and excellent roadability. It also ensures low soil compaction, better braking capability, and comes with an enhanced self-cleaning property. The robust tyre construction provides dimensional stability and the increased amount of rubber volume enhances tyre stiffness that results in better wear resistance.