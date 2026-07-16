Wipro Q1 Results Highlights: Wipro reported flat growth in its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 3,352 crore, up from Rs 3,330.4 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,479 crore in Q1FY27, up 10.6% from Rs 22,134.6 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Wipro sees its IT Services business revenue between $2,574 million to $2,627 million for Q2, translating to sequential guidance of -1.5% to +0.5%.

Wipro Q1FY27 at a glance Q1FY27 Q1FY26 YoY Change QoQ Change Net Profit Rs 3,352 crore Rs 3,330.4 crore +0.6% -4.2% Revenue Rs 24,479 crore Rs 22,134.6 crore +10.6% +1.0% Interim Dividend Rs 2/share — — —

Wipro announced Rs 2 dividend

Wipro also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with face value Rs 2 each. The record date has been set as July 27. Wipro said, the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 14. “Including this dividend and payouts made over the past year, we would have returned more than $ 3 billion in cash to our shareholders while continuing to invest steadily for growth,” Wipro CFO Aparna Iyer said.

On sequential basis, Wipro’s consolidated net profit declined 4.2% while revenue inched up marginally by 1%.

Dividend Details Information Interim Dividend Rs 2 per equity share Face Value Rs 2 per share Record Date July 27, 2026 Payment Date On or before August 14, 2026

Wipro sees rising demand for AI-powered business transformation

“Clients are moving beyond technology modernisation to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner,” Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said on AI.

Wipro Q1FY27 Results Highlights: Earnings Updates, Deal Wins, West Asia War Impact, Dividend Announcement & Growth Outlook Updates:







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