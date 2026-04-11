The first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train has ferried more than 1.21 lakh passengers since its launch three months ago. The Howrah-Kamakhya train has reported 100% occupancy as a growing number of travellers seek a more comfortable and hassle-free long-distance travel experience. The response from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive regarding this train, as within just three months, over 1.21 lakh passengers travelled on 119 trips, and the train achieved more than 100% occupancy. This high occupancy rate indicates that passengers are actively choosing this service, with seats and berths getting booked almost immediately after opening.

No more exhausting overnight trips: Why commuters prefers Vande Bharat Sleepers?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is making long-distance travel much easier and comfortable for commuters. Passengers now get better sleeping arrangements, cleaner coaches, and a quieter environment, which makes overnight journeys less exhausting and tiring for them. With modern amenities, improved safety features, and improved cleanliness, the Vande Bharat sleeper is offering a smoother and more reliable travel experience to commuters. The train also runs faster than many traditional options, which helps travellers save time.

Know more about India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper– route, stations

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is the next-generation version of India’s semi-high-speed trains, specially designed for comfortable overnight journeys with modern berths, enhanced safety features, and a smoother ride. On 17 January 2026, Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Malda Town Railway Station on the Howrah Junction- Kamakhya route. The train is being operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train consists of 16 coaches, including 11 in AC 3-tier, four in AC 2-tier, and one in AC 1st class. The train cuts the travel time by up to six hours.This new Vande Bharat Sleeper train features 13 stations on its journey from Howrah to Kamakhya. Take a look at the names of the stations below:

Stations: Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon and Rangiya