Travelling during the summer season can be challenging due to heavy rush and long waiting lists on trains. To make journeys more convenient for passengers, South Western Railway has introduced special train services between Bengaluru and Odisha. The trains will operate from SMVT Bengaluru to Rupsa.

These additional services aim to ease crowding, improve ticket availability, and provide a more comfortable travel option for long-distance commuters during the peak holiday period.

Special train Details: dates, timing, and stoppages

SMVT Bengaluru – Rupsa Express Special: Train No 06545 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 16.35hrs on 15th, 22nd, 29th April, 2026 and will reach Rupsa at 20.30 hrs the Next day (3 services).

Rupsa – Bengaluru Cantt. Express Special: In the return direction, Train No.06546 will leave Rupsa at 23.30 hrs on 16th, 23rd, and 30th April 2026, and will reach Bengaluru Cantt. at 05.30 hrs, the third day (3 service).

Stoppages: SMVT Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantt, Krishnarajapurm, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cutttack, Bhadrak, Rupsa

Commuter benefits: why this train matters?

This special train is expected to benefit passengers across multiple regions by improving both availability and connectivity during peak travel demand.

1. Easier ticket availability during peak season: Summer holidays usually see heavy waiting lists on long-distance routes. This additional service between SMVT Bengaluru and Rupsa will increase seat availability, reducing last-minute travel uncertainty for passengers.

2. Improved long-distance connectivity: The train provides a direct travel option between Bengaluru and eastern destinations via key junctions such as Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, making long-distance movement more convenient.

3. Reduced pressure on regular trains: By diverting additional passenger demand to these special services, the load on regular express trains along the same route will be reduced.

5. Better planned holiday travel: With fixed scheduled departures on specific dates in April 2026, commuters can plan their journeys in advance instead of relying on uncertain waitlisted bookings.