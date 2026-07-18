Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 1.46% stake in Reliance Industries (RIL) worth Rs 26,000 crore in the first quarter of FY27, bringing down their quarterly holding to 17.20% — the lowest in nearly a decade. During the same period, RIL promoters bought shares worth Rs 9,500 crore raising their stake by 0.48% — the biggest quarterly increase since September 2019, when they had increased their holdings by 2.76%.

Changing Guard

The promoter shareholding went up from 50% in the March 2026 quarter to 50.48% in the June quarter.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increased their stake from 20.55% to 21.19% during the same period. The stake held by retail investors went up from 6.96% to 7.16%.

RIL shares declined 3.75% to Rs 1,293.85 during the quarter. On Friday, the stock price went up 2.59% to close at Rs 1,326.50 on the BSE.

According to the company’s latest shareholding pattern filed with the exchanges, FIIs sold 193.3 million shares at an average price of Rs 1,343 in the first quarter of FY27, while promoters bought 70 million shares.

Granular Ownership

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, each hold a 0.12% stake in the company. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani owns a 0.24% stake.

The bulk of the promoter holding is through promoter group entities. Srichakra Commercials is the largest shareholder with an 11.12% stake, followed by Devarshi Commercials , Karuna Commercials and Tattvam Enterprises, each holding 8.20%, according to the exchange filing.

Among institutional investors, domestic mutual funds owned 10.11% of the company while insurance companies held 9.20%, including LIC with a 6.88% stake. Foreign portfolio investors collectively held 17.06%, according to the filing.