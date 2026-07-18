A powerful earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico on Friday, sending strong tremors across parts of Mexico and neighbouring Guatemala and prompting residents to evacuate buildings in several areas. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.3, with the epicentre located around 48 kilometres southwest of Aquiles Serdan, near the coast of Chiapas, at a depth of approximately 15 kilometres, according to The Associated Press.

The earthquake was preceded by a smaller tremor whose epicentre was located farther out in the Pacific Ocean.

Tremors felt across southern Mexico and Guatemala

The earthquake was strongly felt in Tapachula, the main city near Mexico’s southern border. Residents and workers evacuated buildings as the intensity of the shaking increased.

“We were upstairs on the second floor when it started shaking; we thought it would pass, but then it got stronger, so we all went downstairs and evacuated in an orderly manner to the front courtyard,” Alejandra Mendoza, an administrative employee at a public hospital in Tapachula, told the Associated Press.

In Guatemala City, the prolonged tremors frightened residents, with many people rushing out of buildings and gathering in the streets during the morning rush hour. The earthquake was also felt in Mexico City, where buildings in some areas creaked and shook. However, the city’s earthquake alert system did not activate.

The Mexican government said the alert was not triggered because “the energy radiated by the earthquake during the first few seconds did not exceed the activation thresholds.”

Sismo preliminar 7.4 frente a las costas de #Chiapas, #México. Grabado desde #Villahermosa, #Tabasco hoy viernes 17 de Julio de 2026 pic.twitter.com/P6iXEq6JPA — 🇲🇽 Brecha Sísmica de Tehuantepec (8.0 – 8.7 Mw). (@TehuantepecGAP) July 17, 2026

Tsunami risk monitored along Mexico-Guatemala coast

Officials continued to monitor coastal areas for a possible tsunami threat following the earthquake. In Suchiate, a town along the river separating Mexico and Guatemala, officials were monitoring coastal areas for potential tsunami-related risks, according to Mayor Elmer Vazquez Gallardo.

The powerful quake also triggered alerts from tsunami monitoring authorities, while emergency teams in both countries began assessing possible damage to buildings, roads, public utilities and other infrastructure.

Authorities urged residents to remain alert and follow official safety advisories, particularly amid the possibility of aftershocks.

No immediate reports of widespread destruction

While the earthquake caused panic and forced evacuations, preliminary reports did not immediately indicate widespread destruction or a large number of casualties. Officials continued to assess the impact across affected areas as emergency response teams were deployed.

It is reportedly said that the earthquake struck in the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most seismically active regions, where tectonic activity frequently causes powerful earthquakes.

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Quake follows devastating earthquakes in Venezuela

The earthquake comes weeks after Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes that caused widespread destruction and left thousands dead. On June 24, earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck within a minute of each other, devastating parts of the coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas.

According to figures cited by National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez, the disaster killed 4,829 people and injured more than 16,700. At least 20,857 people were left homeless, with many forced to seek shelter in temporary camps.

Relief agencies and local authorities have continued to deal with shortages of clean water, sanitation facilities and other essential services as recovery efforts remain underway.