Southern and South Western Railways have announced that they will be operating special trains to ease the passengers rush on upcoming Good Friday. These include Chennai Egmore – Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special train and South Western Railways will operate Hubballi – Kollam Express Special train. Railway authorities said the decision was taken to ease congestion and ensure smooth travel during the festive period by operating these special trains. Find out all the details about these trains below.

Chennai Egmore – Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special train

The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Chennai Egmore and Thiruvananthapuram North. Train No. 06113 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 11:55 PM on April 2, 2026, and is scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 6:00 PM the following day.

For the return journey, Train No. 06114 will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 5:15 PM on April 5, 2026, and arrive at Chennai Egmore at 11:30 AM the next day.

Stoppages: Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayankulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram North

These trains consist of 4 AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches , and 2 Divyangjan-friendly coaches.

Hubballi – Kollam Special train

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has introduced special “trains on demand” between Hubballi and Kollam to accommodate increased travel demand.

Train No. 07347 will depart Hubballi at 7:05 AM on April 2, 2026, reaching Kollam at 7:00 AM the next day. The return service, Train No. 07348, will leave Kollam at 10:45 AM on April 3, 2026, and arrive back in Hubballi at 10:40 AM the following day.

Stoppages: Hubballi, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumkur, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapurm, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayankulam, Kollam

These trains will feature 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 3 AC Three Tier Coaches, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly).