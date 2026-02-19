Anil Ambani said in an affidavit to the Supreme Court that he will not leave the country without the court’s prior permission. Ambani stated in the undertaking that he will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in the investigations into the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Companies.

“In view of the above conduct, undertakings, and continued cooperation, it is evident that I am not a flight risk and have no intention, whatsoever, to evade the process of law.”, Anil Ambani said in the affidavit.

Anil Ambani stated in the affidavit that he has not left India since July 2025 and has no plans to travel outside the country. “ In the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this Hon’ble Court before undertaking any such travel,” Ambani said.

Anil Ambani, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, filed the affidavit in the apex court in response to a writ petition which sought court court-monitored investigation into the alleged loan fraud of Rs 40,000 crore by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Companies.

Anil Ambani to appear before ED on February 26

Ambani said that he has been summoned by ED to appear on February 26, and he intends to appear and join the investigation. As per a PTI report, Ambani skipped the deposition this week.

“I have been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on 26.02.2026, and I undertake to appear and join the investigation on the said date. I further undertake to fully cooperate with the authorities, while ensuring procedural clarity and preventing any suggestion of evasion or selective presentation of facts by the Petitioner.” Ambani stated.

No involvement in management: Anil Ambani

In regard to alleged loan fraud and his involvement in the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Companies, Ambani said that he was not involved in the day-to-day operations, as he served as a Non-Executive Director

“My role in the concerned companies had been that of a Non-Executive Director only, and I was not involved in the day-to-day management or operational affairs of the said companies.”, Anil Ambani stated in the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies, have maintained that Anil Ambani has also not served on the Board of Directors of either company for over three and a half years.

Take a look at how the Reliance Group companies are performing on the stock market today. Most of the companies are in the red today, in sync with the overall stock market performance today.