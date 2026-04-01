The count down begins! The people living in Mumbai are going to witness major developments very soon which will make daily travel much faster and easier for them. On 3rd April, Mumbai Metro Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is going to start partial operations on Line 9 and Line 2B of Mumbai Metro. These new metro lines will cut the travel time for commuters by connecting the major areas. Not only this, MMRDA will also do the Bhoomipujan for BKC Pod Taxi project and launch the Tunnel Boring Machine for Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project on the same day. All these projects aim to enhance connectivity in Mumbai and make the commuting easy. Let’s dive into these projects and see how these projects are going to benefit the people and make daily commuting easy for them.

Travel time reduced by Mumbai Metro Line 9 : direct connectivity to other modes of transports

The Mumbai Metro Line 9 is a 13.581 km long corridor which will connect Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander. Once operational, this corridor will make travelling easier for the people by cutting the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions. The Line 9 will also provide direct interconnectivity to Western Express Highway, Western Railway, and Metro Lines 2A and 7 which will make it easier for commuters to switch between different modes of transport.

Mumbai Metro Line 2B : Linking Eastern and Suburban Mumbai

The Mumbai Metro Line 2B is a 23.643 km long corridor which connects DN Nagar and Mandale. The Line 2B will enhance the connectivity by linking Eastern & Western Suburban Mumbai. This new corridor will also provide direct interconnectivity to Metro Line 2A , 4 & Line 3.

Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project: Thane to Borivali in 15 Minutes

MMRDA will also launch the Tunnel Boring Machine for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project on 3rd April. Currently, it takes 60–90 minutes to travel between Thane and Borivali but once the project becomes operational it will only take 15 minutes which will make life so much easier for the commuters.