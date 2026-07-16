A major infrastructure push is set to take place tomorrow (July 17, 2026) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh to launch several key development projects worth ₹25,000 Crore. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple road and rail infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time and supporting economic growth in the region.

The projects include India’s first hydrogen-powered train, new expressways, highways, railway station upgrades and other major connectivity initiatives. Here is the full list of projects being launched during PM Modi’s visit.

PM Modi’s Schedule

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana at around 11 AM.

– At around 11:30 AM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around ₹14,700 crore at Eklavya Stadium, Jind, and address the gathering.

– Later, PM Modi will travel to Chandigarh at around 1:45 PM to launch projects worth over ₹4,700 crore.

– He will then visit Jalandhar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹5,470 crore.

India’s first Hydrogen Train

PM Modi will flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train at Jind railway station in Haryana. The train will run between Jind and Sonipat. With 10 coaches and a 3,200 HP propulsion system, it will be one of the longest and most powerful hydrogen-powered passenger trains in operation.

₹9,680 crore Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

One of the major projects PM Modi will dedicate is the 157.92-km-long four-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, built at a cost of around ₹9,680 crore. It is part of the larger 667-km expressway project.

The new expressway will reduce travel time significantly. The journey from Delhi to Katra will come down from around 14 hours to nearly 6 hours, while travel between Delhi and Amritsar will reduce from about 8 hours to around 4 hours.

33.81-km four-lane Ambala-Kala Amb Highway

Prime Minister Modi will launch the 33.81-km-long four-lane Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344. The highway will improve connectivity between Ambala and the Kala Amb industrial area, strengthen links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and help reduce transportation costs for industries.

Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A

PM Modi will also dedicate the 40.60-km-long Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from nearly two hours to around 40 minutes.

The project will benefit commuters, farmers, freight movement and industries while improving connectivity with Rohtak, Panipat and Delhi-NCR.

Elevated Railway Track in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by railway crossings.

The project will ensure smoother vehicle movement, improve road safety and enhance the efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali

OM Modi will also dedicate the six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali in Mohali district. The highway will reduce travel time between Mohali, Kharar and Kurali and improve connectivity with nearby states.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the 10.3-km PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway. The project will help reduce traffic in Zirakpur and provide better connectivity to Aerocity, Chandigarh.

75 Redeveloped Railway Stations Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The stations, spread across 20 states, have been upgraded at a cost of around ₹1,570 crore. These modern stations will offer better passenger facilities while showcasing local culture, heritage and architecture under the theme of “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi”.

Jalandhar Cantt railway station is among the stations redeveloped under this initiative.

₹830 cr Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, built at a cost of about ₹830 crore under the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project.

The new line will improve connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting areas in Hoshiarpur and Una districts. It will also provide better access to important religious destinations such as Shri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple.

Kartoli-Ambala Train Flag-off

The Prime Minister will flag off the Kartoli-Ambala train service, which will improve connectivity between Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He will also flag off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train service, creating a direct rail connection between two major spiritual and cultural centres of India.

Additional Expressway and Bypass Projects

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Package-6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, a 30.9-km-long four-lane greenfield section. The project will provide faster movement for vehicles, especially heavy transport, while reducing fuel consumption and operating costs.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the 25.2-km-long six-lane Southern Ludhiana Bypass. The bypass will reduce travel distance between Ludhiana and Bathinda and improve connectivity with other major economic centres.