Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has initiated plans to strengthen passenger services by adding more coaches, improving last-mile connectivity and enhancing station infrastructure across its operational network, according to PTI.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, HMRL Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy directed officials to begin discussions with manufacturers for the early procurement of additional Metro coaches, stressing the need to ensure safe and convenient travel as passenger demand continues to increase.

Focus on passenger amenities and connectivity

Reviewing operations across the 69-km Phase-I Metro network, Reddy assessed passenger amenities, station cleanliness, parking facilities, crowd management, safety measures and last-mile connectivity.

He directed officials to prepare fresh plans to further improve Metro services and examine transport options that help commuters complete their journeys after exiting stations.

Reddy also emphasised the need for closer coordination with public transport agencies, asking officials to work with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) and the Transport Department to strengthen feeder services and expand existing last-mile connectivity options.

Skywalk expansion and station-specific planning

The HMRL Additional MD also instructed officials to improve the maintenance and expansion of skywalks linked to Metro stations and coordinate with railway authorities to strengthen connectivity between Metro and railway stations.

He said every Metro station should have a localised development plan based on its specific requirements, with pilot projects to be implemented at select stations before being extended across the network.

Reddy also announced that he would personally conduct field inspections to review station operations and maintenance.

Future expansion proposals reviewed

The meeting also reviewed the progress of proposals for the Public Rapid Transit System (PRTS) planned for high-density areas, including Hitec City, Raidurg, Gachibowli, Financial District and Kondapur.

Officials also discussed safety measures being implemented by the Metro Rail Security Department to strengthen passenger protection across the Hyderabad Metro network, according to the official release quoted by PTI.