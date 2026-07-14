Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to commence scheduled international operations on July 15, with Air India Express launching direct flights between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

The airline will operate the service three times a week, making Abu Dhabi the airport’s first international destination. The launch comes less than 200 days after NMIA began domestic operations on December 25, 2025.

“The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport’s journey. As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations and a world-class travel experience while strengthening Navi Mumbai’s position as a preferred gateway for international travel,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said, “We are delighted to launch international operations from Navi Mumbai with direct flights to Abu Dhabi, creating a convenient new gateway to the UAE for travellers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.”

Since opening, NMIA has connected 46 domestic destinations, handled over 2.3 million passengers and now manages around 150 air traffic movements daily. The inaugural international flight will also carry the airport’s first global perishable export shipment, strengthening its cargo operations and providing exporters with improved access to overseas markets.

Following the Abu Dhabi launch, NMIA is expected to add several more international destinations in the coming weeks as airlines expand their overseas networks from the airport. Designed to handle 20 million passengers annually in its initial phase and up to 90 million upon full completion, the airport is expected to play a key role in easing congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport.