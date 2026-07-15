India’s proposed grid-discipline framework could cut wind-project revenues by as much as 48% and solar revenues by around 11%, threatening to weaken investor returns just as the country needs billions of dollars to accelerate renewable capacity towards its 500-GW non-fossil target by 2030.

The stricter regulations, scheduled to take effect from April 2027, would sharply increase penalties when solar and wind generators fail to supply electricity in line with their commitments to the grid, according to Equirus Capital’s July infrastructure tracker.

“India’s push to tighten power grid discipline is colliding with its clean energy ambitions,” the report said, adding that the tougher requirements have alarmed investors who fear they could impede investments required for the energy transition.

“The most-feared regulations… sharply increase penalties when renewable power producers fail to deliver electricity matching their commitments to the grid,” it said. Industry estimates cited in the report suggest the regime could reduce revenues by about 11% for solar projects and up to 48% for wind farms.

The risk comes at a critical stage of India’s renewable expansion. Non-fossil power capacity currently stands at 291.5 GW and is expected to cross 300 GW by September. A sharper financial penalty for generation deviations could affect project viability, particularly for wind farms where output varies with weather conditions.

Robust M&A

The regulatory uncertainty contrasts with strong investor appetite. Private equity and merger and acquisition activity remained robust, with more than $2 billion of renewable-energy transactions announced in the first half of 2026.

The largest included Inox Clean Energy’s $750-million acquisition of Boviet Solar Technology and its $627-million purchase of Singapore-based Vena Energy’s Indian platform. The Vena transaction adds 6 GW to Inox’s portfolio, comprising 1.2 GW operational, 1.8 GW nearing completion and 3 GW at an early development stage.

Other transactions included Adani Green Energy’s $365-million acquisition of IntelliSmart Infrastructure, Chubu Electric Power’s $150-million investment in Continuum Green Energy, Hygenco Green Energies’ $105-million fundraise and SolarSquare’s $53-million transaction.

Capital-market financing also remained active. Adani Enterprises raised Rs 15,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, while JSW Infrastructure raised Rs 7,503 crore. JSW Energy and Acme Solar raised Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 2,800 crore, respectively.

Green Hydrogen

Long-term demand drivers remain intact. The National Green Hydrogen Mission targets annual production of at least 5 million tonnes, supported by 125 GW of dedicated renewable capacity and Rs 8 lakh crore of investment by 2030. It also seeks to create half a million jobs and avoid 50 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Speaking at the national workshop on green hydrogen, Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said green hydrogen was “poised to grow further in the domestic market” following the West Asia crisis. The mission has an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, with incentives awarded for 862,000 tonnes a year of production capacity.

The tracker also said bio-energy is “emerging as a key pillar of India’s green growth strategy”. However, it indicated that policy certainty and the implementation of the grid rules will be crucial to sustaining investor confidence in the next phase of renewable expansion.