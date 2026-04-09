Larsen & Toubro’s subsidiary, LTIMindtree, is all set to declare its quarterly and financial performance for FY26 on April 23. Brokerages weigh in on a moderate quarter for the IT major and expect the company’s sequential profit to remain muted, with likely single-digit growth.

LTIMindtree Q4FY26: Result Date and Time

The company’s board will declare its financial performance on April 23 and has also scheduled an analyst call for the same day. The IT major may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Brokerages have said that the recent tensions in the Middle East will likely impact the company’s overall revenues. Investors are expected to focus on deal wins, use of GenAI to tap into the total addressable market, and pricing trends among large clients.

Here are the earning expectations for LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree preview: Q4 Estimated net profit

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects the company’s net profit to rise 2.5% sequentially to over Rs 1,447 crore, reflecting an on-year rise of more than 28%. The brokerage adds that IT sector underperformance for FY26 comes on the back of a negative narrative built by GenAI platform companies and tariff-related uncertainty.

However, Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts a sequential decline of 2.5% in the company’s adjusted net profit to nearly Rs 1,377 crore. The brokerage estimates the on-year increase in profit at 22%. The variance in quarterly numbers would come from hedging, the brokerage adds.

Kotak says that LTM has the highest hedge book, with outstanding hedges of US$4.37 bn at an average rate of Rs 91.29. With the current currency swings, the benefits of rupee depreciation are unlikely to fully flow for many IT firms.

LTIMindtree preview: Q4 Estimated Revenue

Both brokerages echo a similar tone of single-digit sequential revenue growth. Kotak pegs the IT major’s topline to rise by over 5% sequentially to Rs 11,353 crore. On a YoY basis, it expects revenues to rise by 16%.

“We forecast revenue growth of 1.6% QoQ, driven by ramp-up of (1) PAN 2.0 deal and (2) media mega-deal closed recently,” it says. Kotak adds that growth would have been higher but got delayed due to the ramp-up of the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) deal. “Financial services to remain under pressure, while the hi-tech vertical will deliver robust growth,” it adds.

Nuvama pegs the company’s revenues slightly lower at Rs 11,221 crore, indicating a sequential rise of 4% and a YoY growth of nearly 15%.

“We expect revenue to grow +1.5% QoQ in CC/+1.7% in USD terms, with strong momentum in hi-tech, healthcare, partly offset by weakness in BFSI (top client), delay in PAN deal billing, and some ME-related revenue deferment,” it adds.

LTIMindtree preview: Q4 Estimated EBIT

Nuvama estimates the company’s EBIT to decline by 2.5% sequentially to Rs 1,693 crore and rise by nearly 26% on a YoY basis. It adds, “Margins to decline 100 bp QoQ, impacted by wage hikes, SG&A normalization, and lower billing days.”

While Kotak forecasts the IT firm’s EBIT (excluding forex gains) at nearly Rs 1,754 crore. This signals sequential growth of 1% and a YoY rise of over 30%.

“We expect QoQ EBIT margin decline of 70 bps and YoY increase of 160 bps. QoQ decline is due to pricing pressure and higher component of pass-through revenues. We bake in forex loss of Rs 1.1 bn, leading to net profit growth trailing EBIT growth,” the brokerage says.

LTIMindtree: Dividend News

The company’s board may consider a final dividend for FY26, as per its regulatory filing. Previously, the IT firm paid out an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share in Q3.

For FY25, it had paid a final dividend of Rs 45 per share.

LTIMindtree: Q3FY26 performance

For Q3FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at nearly Rs 971 crore, down around 11% on a YoY basis against Rs 1,085 crore reported for the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit declined by nearly 31%.

However, the company’s revenue from operations rose by nearly 12% YoY to Rs 10,781 crore from Rs 9,661 crore reported in Q3FY25. Sequentially, the revenue rose nearly 4%