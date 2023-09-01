Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|31,95,048
|6.05
|1,562.91
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|17,15,676
|0.51
|839.25
|Tata Digital India Fund
|11,88,062
|7.67
|581.16
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|9,84,297
|3.08
|481.48
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|9,65,932
|4.41
|472.5
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|6,78,138
|1.19
|331.72
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|4,71,572
|2.03
|230.68
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|4,55,956
|0.51
|223.04
|UTI Mastershare
|4,50,881
|1.92
|220.56
|Quant Tax Plan
|4,43,388
|4.89
|216.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
LTIMindtree Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1996PLC104693 and registration number is 104693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14406.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹1,53,675.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LTIMindtree Ltd. is 34.86 and PB ratio of LTIMindtree Ltd. is 9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹5,303.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LTIMindtree Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹5,430.00 and 52-week low of LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹4,121.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.