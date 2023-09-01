Follow Us

LTIMindtree Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LTIMINDTREE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹5,303.35 Closed
2.12109.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LTIMindtree Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,197.05₹5,314.00
₹5,303.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,121.00₹5,430.00
₹5,303.35
Open Price
₹5,224.80
Prev. Close
₹5,193.40
Volume
4,35,259

LTIMindtree Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,343.05
  • R25,387
  • R35,460
  • Pivot
    5,270.05
  • S15,226.1
  • S25,153.1
  • S35,109.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,735.835,164.7
  • 104,683.345,147.5
  • 204,611.475,111.11
  • 504,623.645,033.69
  • 1004,452.434,930.88
  • 2005,095.354,845.59

LTIMindtree Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

LTIMindtree Ltd. Share Holdings

LTIMindtree Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund31,95,0486.051,562.91
SBI Nifty 50 ETF17,15,6760.51839.25
Tata Digital India Fund11,88,0627.67581.16
Axis Focused 25 Fund9,84,2973.08481.48
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund9,65,9324.41472.5
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund6,78,1381.19331.72
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund4,71,5722.03230.68
UTI Nifty 50 ETF4,55,9560.51223.04
UTI Mastershare4,50,8811.92220.56
Quant Tax Plan4,43,3884.89216.89
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

LTIMindtree Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LTIMindtree Ltd.

LTIMindtree Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1996PLC104693 and registration number is 104693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14406.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A M Naik
    Chairman
  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Debashis Chatterjee
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sudhir Chaturvedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nachiket Deshpande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R Shankar Raman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. James Abraham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director

FAQs on LTIMindtree Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LTIMindtree Ltd.?

The market cap of LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹1,53,675.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LTIMindtree Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LTIMindtree Ltd. is 34.86 and PB ratio of LTIMindtree Ltd. is 9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LTIMindtree Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹5,303.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LTIMindtree Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LTIMindtree Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹5,430.00 and 52-week low of LTIMindtree Ltd. is ₹4,121.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

