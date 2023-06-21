Tata Motors Finance extends Rs 25 crore credit to BluSmart Mobility for expanding EV fleet

Tata Motors Finance, one of India’s leading automotive financiers, has partnered with BluSmart Mobility, a leading electric vehicle ride-hailing service, and charging infrastructure operator, to facilitate the expansion of its fleet and operations in Delhi NCR.

The said credit facility is offered in the form of an umbrella financing cum lease solution that will enable BluSmart to expand its fleet by 200 electric vehicles. The structured credit facility is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore.

The signing ceremony was attended by Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-Founder of BluSmart and Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Finance; Anand Bang – Chief Operating Officer; Surinder Kamboj – Business Head Passenger Vehicles, alongside other dignitaries, and stakeholders from Tata Motors Finance, and BluSmart Mobilty.

Samrat Gupta said, “Tata Motors Finance is dedicated to provide solutions to EV fleet operators within TML ecosystem in fulfilling their mobility expansion needs through tailor-made credit offerings.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi added, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors Finance to further strengthen the growth of BluSmart. The association will enable us to expand our fleet and enhance our presence in the market, providing efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation services to our consumers.”