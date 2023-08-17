Skoda Auto Volkswagen India reaches 6,00,000 car exports

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, achieves milestone of crossing 6,00,000 export for cars. This result is owed to the entity that manages the operations of Volkswagen group brands in India. Volkswagen began exports with the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Vento models, which were the pioneers in their respective segments.

The Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun and Škoda Kushaq have propelled forward on the same route. The India-made models are gaining strong demand in Mexico, GCC countries, Sub Sahara, North Africa and other Asian markets, to name a few. Notably, the Kushaq is also the first Škoda vehicle to be exported from India.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “Exports from India are an integral part of our global strategy. Crossing the 600,000 units mark is a significant milestone. India’s strategic geographical location and the engineering capabilities here have been a key to our growing exports. It is a matter of great pride for us that the successful legacy of exports built by the India-made VW Polo and VW Vento continue to be carried forth by the Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus and Škoda Kushaq, which are enjoying the same acclaim and acceptance globally, as they do in India.”

The India-made Škoda Kushaq and Škoda Slavia models are set to be exported to Vietnam as parts and components from 2024. To facilitate this expansion, an advanced 16,000 sq. m plant is currently under construction in Chakan, Pune, dedicated to manufacturing these.

All the four India 2.0 models have been awarded full 5-star safety ratings for both adult and child occupants by Global NCAP. The Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus produced here for global markets have also achieved an outstanding 5-star safety rating in the Latin NCAP crash tests.