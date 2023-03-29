NSA Doval urges SCO members to counter terrorism and highlights importance of INSTC

India expresses concerns over terrorism and its financing as major threats to global peace and security at the 18th meeting of the National Security Advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi.

Urging the member nations of the grouping and observers to fulfill the obligations relevant in counter-terrorism cooperation protocols, in his opening remarks Indian NSA Ajit Doval stated that any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation is unjustifiable.

The NSA also in his address highlighted Resolutions 1267, 1373 and successor Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the purpose of identifying and implementing sanctions against global terrorist entities. According to NSA Doval this is in line with the Charter of the SCO to combat extremism, separatism and terrorism in all its manifestations.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier how China has been putting technical hold on several terrorists from neighbouring Pakistan in the past.

Connectivity & International North-South Transport Corridor

Stating that India is ready to build connectivity in the region, NSA Doval added that the expansion of connectivity in the region should be transparent, consultative, participatory and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Also Read First India-Central Asian NSAs meeting focused on Connectivity and Regional Security

India is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) said the NSA and also for the inclusion of the Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC.

Earlier this year Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly had said that his country is developing the North South Corridor and this corridor will open new routes for business cooperation with not only India, Iran and Pakistan but also the West Asian nations.

About INSTC

This corridor is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project. This corridor is expected to be used for moving freight among countries including Central Asia, Russia, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It has been reported earlier that during a visit to Yerevan in Armenia in October 2021, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had proposed that the strategic Chabahar Port in Iran should be included in the NSTC as it has the potential to bridge connectivity barriers.

The port is strategically located in the Sistan-Balochistan province of Iran’s southern coast which is easily accessible from India’s western coast. This port is being seen as a counter to Gwadar Port of Pakistan which is located at a distance of around 80 km from Chabahar Port of Iran.

In 2017 the first phase of the Chabahar Port was inaugurated by then-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and this opened a new route connecting three countries: Iran, India and Afghanistan and bypassing Pakistan.

The opening of this port has been a gateway to enhancing trade opportunities for India, Iran and Afghanistan with the Central Asian republics.

Today’s NSAs meeting

All the SCO members Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan except Pakistan and China attended the meeting in person. Both China and Pakistan attended the meeting virtually.