Phait Lee Wong joins Lionsgate Play as general manager, Malaysia

Lionsgate Play has appointed Phait Lee Wong as general manager, Malaysia. In her new role, Wong will be responsible for leading operations and management of the business in Malaysia, developing local leadership and teams to support core functions such as brand building, strategic innovation and business growth, for the company. Based in Kuala Lumpur, she will report directly to Amit Dhanuka, executive vice president, Lionsgate.

The company is gearing up its team in Malaysia following Lionsgate Play’s recent foray into the country in October 2021, Dhanuka stated. “Wong’s strategic approach for the brand and app will help us reach newer avenues of growth as we drive momentum for our business here. I look forward to working with her to amplify our vision in the market with her expertise and knowledge,” he added.

With over 20 years of experience in business and strategy, Wong began her career in capital markets in the financial and banking sector. She entered the media sector with Astro and led a range of projects, including international ventures, media and intellectual property investments, and mergers and acquisitions across India, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and the UK. She conceptualised and developed Astro Malaysia’s OTT service – sooka. “Malaysia is a vibrant over-the-top (OTT) market with great opportunities for Lionsgate Play to tap into evolving consumer behaviour and their appetite for customisable, on-demand entertainment. I am confident of building the Lionsgate Play brand here and look forward to bringing exclusive, interesting and unique content to a wider Malaysian audience,” Wong added.

According to the company, Malaysians spend an average of nine hours a day online for work, play and entertainment. Subscription video on demand (SVoD) platforms have gained popularity in the country due to high internet penetration rates alongside changing consumer consumption trends. For Rohit Jain, managing director, networks, emerging markets Asia, Lionsgate, demand for SVoD services in Malaysia is expected to double in the coming years, and the company is positioning itself for business growth opportunities. “Under the able guidance of Dhanuka, Wong’s wide-ranging experience and stellar vision will be the foundation for us to take Lionsgate Play to new heights as we create long term value for our stakeholders,” he opined.

