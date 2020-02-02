Suzuki Gixxer 250 review, road test: Why should one buy this motorcycle?

Suzuki surprised everyone with their quarter litre offerings in the Indian market, last year. The Suzuki SF250 was quickly followed by the naked motorcycle - Gixxer 250. In this story, we aim to explore who exactly is this bike aimed at and the good as well as not-so-appealing bits associated with it. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is a naked street motorcycle. We will concentrate first on its good points.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 good bits

This bike is best for those who have quit riding and want to get back into the groove. In spite of being a 250cc, it doesn't feel any heavier than the 150. Even new riders will be at total ease with this easy handling machine. It's handling as well as braking manners are top notch. This will give instant confidence to newbies while the experienced riders will have no trouble relating as well. Moreover the ground clearance with two-up is enough to not leave any parts on the speedbreakers, unlike the 2015 Gixxer 150 which used to ground even with just the rider onboard. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is also for those who want a sedate riding stance but could do away with vibrations. The engine is smooth but progress beyond 115kmph is a bit slow. The mileage is 43kmpl in mixed riding conditions. This Suzuki engine is comfortable with low revs and higher gear. Technically one can potter in town at 50kmph in 6th gear without any protests from the motor.

Suzuki's decision of using oil cooling also ensures that this single-cylinder motorcycle doesn't heat up much. The use of LED headlights is not only aesthetically pleasing but it also lights up the dark roads nicely. The spread and throw are really good too, just like in the Burgman Street.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 not-so good bits

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 has an all-digital instrument console. While it is appreciative in terms of appeal, the instrument console could have been more descriptive. Come on...it could have shown instant fuel economy, range and a few other details like other modern-day two-wheelers. There isn't much room in the seat - both for pillion and rider. They sit too close for comfort. While the Gixxer 250 is one of the most powerful 250s, the engine doesn't feel like it.

Experienced riders or those progressing from a 150 or 200cc will want a bit more zing, especially towards the top-end. The mirrors too are small and 3/4 of the surface will be covered with the rider's elbows. A slightly larger area occupied by the mirrors would definitely be appreciated. There, you have it. We've put together the nice as well as the points that can be improved upon by Suzuki in this story.

A BS-VI version will be out within a month or two. This being said, not much is expected to change in terms of dynamics or aesthetics for the motorcycle. The engine is expected to make a shade lower power/torque but will have more fuel efficiency and an expected lower kerb weight. Stay tuned! We will have the review as well as video of the same for you.