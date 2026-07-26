Picture the corporate town hall. The chief executive is on stage, the slides have survived six rounds of “alignment”, and the questions have been collected in advance in case communication breaks out. Sixty minutes later, leadership departs satisfied that the workforce has been heard and, ideally, neutralised.

The real town hall begins five minutes later. It is on WhatsApp, Instagram, and other group chats that HR may not even know. There, screenshots are annotated, assurances compared with reality, and the answer that sounded visionary on stage is translated into plain English. The formal event supplied the material.

The Cockroach Janta Party protests offer an example of this inversion. A satirical online identity, born after a dismissive courtroom reference to critics and unemployed youngsters as “cockroaches”, became a youth movement, drew crowds to Jantar Mantar, and helped force Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over exam paper leaks. It travelled from Instagram joke to political force in weeks. Most companies take longer to decide whether employees may work from home on Fridays.

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This is not to argue that every employee with a meme is leading a revolution, or that CEOs should govern by hashtag. Virality is not evidence, and outrage is not a management system. But leaders who hide behind these truths miss the larger one: hierarchy may still decide who signs the memo, but it no longer decides who controls the story.

For most of the corporate age, information moved downwards through official channels while criticism travelled upwards slowly, losing calories at every management layer until it arrived at the top as a pastel engagement-survey chart. Social media has removed the upholstery. An intern need not wait six months for a skip-level meeting; she can post before lunch. A team unhappy about something need not petition HR; it can discuss them publicly. The employee may lack positional authority but can acquire attention — and attention is a currency no org chart regulates.

The CJP’s name contains another lesson. Contempt from above can become solidarity below. In the social age, an insult descends at the speed of a memo and returns at the speed of a meme. The executive who dismisses remote workers as unserious, lectures staff for asking about layoffs, or sneers at “quiet quitters” may believe he is asserting authority. He may instead be designing the opposition’s slogan and recruitment campaign.

Speed makes matters worse. Companies respond to controversy with a task force, legal review, and sterilised email released after the workforce has produced three sequels and two parodies. Institutions communicate through minutes; employees communicate through memes. Leaders need not begin town halls with dance reels. But silence creates a vacuum, filled by the fastest explanation rather than the fairest one.

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The sensible response is neither censorship nor surrender. Leaders should build credible internal channels, listen to unofficial conversations without turning them into surveillance, and answer the grievance rather than complain about the grammar. They should respond early with what is known, what is not, and what happens next. Above all, they should avoid the contempt that turns disagreement into identity. No communications strategy can compensate for a paper leak, a mishandled redundancy, or a pay gap explained by “market dynamics” and a PowerPoint arrow.

The organisational chart has not disappeared. Someone must still decide, allocate resources, and accept responsibility. What has disappeared is the assumption that rank guarantees deference or that information can be contained. Power now gathers wherever attention gathers, often before the boardroom finds time to meet.

So hold the town hall. Polish the slides. Collect the questions if you must. Just remember that the meeting that matters may actually convene afterwards, without you, on a channel you cannot see. What is said there will depend less on the elegance of your presentation than on whether people believe you listened before speaking — and whether, when challenged, you treated them as colleagues rather than cockroaches.