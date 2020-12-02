Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Omega Seiki Rage+, an all-electric commercial three-wheeler aims to disrupt the segment with its positive performance and a promise of money-saving to its owner in the long-run. But can it really do so?

The logistics industry in India is a significant one and the same is growing at a steady pace. With India moving in the direction of pure electric mobility, almost every category of vehicles is now witnessing a transition to EVs and hence, the logistics sector is also seeing a lot of action happening in terms of electric vehicle adoption. Three-wheelers play a vital role in logistics and now electric ones have been gradually making their way in the market. One such vehicle that we rode recently was the Omega Seiki Rage+ that was launched at the 2020 Auto Expo. So, is the Rage+ a good option for you if you are a fleet operator and more importantly, should you put your money on it keeping the future prospects in mind? Read along to find out!

Omega Seiki Rage+ – Design and Appearance

Take a glance at the front fascia of the Omega Seiki Rage+ and the vehicle reminds you of something very very familiar. Well, the reason being, the front is heavily inspired by the Piaggio Ape three-wheeler and hence, we would have loved to see some distinct elements here. Nonetheless, the vehicle gets a no-nonsense design with twin halogen headlamps along with integrated turn indicators. Moving onto the sides, the vehicle gets two proper metal doors with butterfly windows that would remain open for most of the time during your journey as the vehicle lacks air conditioning, even as an option.

Just push the button on the door handle to open the door, however, closing the same requires a bit more effort compared to that of a regular car door. Omega Seiki Rage+ comes with open carrier and closed luggage box options. The dimensions of the open carrier are 1730mm x 1475mm x 260mm (LxWxH). On the other hand, the closed goods box has a volume of 125 cubic ft and in order to put things into perspective, it can store up to 33 full-sized crates. There isn’t much at the rear in terms of design elements and all you can see are all-LED tail lamps, turn indicators and reverse lamps. The all-metal body of the Omega Seiki Rage+ lends a feeling of sturdiness and intends to make you believe that the vehicle has a robust build quality.

Omega Seiki Rage+ – Interiors and Features

Omega Seiki Rage+ gets an all-digital instrument cluster that has got readouts for speed, odometer, remaining battery percentage and the riding mode display, talking of which the Omega Rage+ gets four of them namely N, R, F and B and these can be toggled with the help of a rotary switch. N represents Neutral and the vehicle doesn’t move in this position while R means reverse mode. On the other hand, F is for the Forward mode and in order to ride the vehicle, you will need to engage this mode. Last, if you want a better acceleration or a decent pace while the vehicle is loaded, you can engage the B or Boost Mode. The company claims an acceleration time of 30 seconds from 0 to 45 kmph (vehicle’s claimed top speed) in F mode while the said time drops down to 13 seconds in B mode.

Apart from this, the vehicle gets hazard lamps along with an emergency button that shuts down the vehicle at a push whenever you want. The seating seems reasonably comfortable and can easily accommodate two and there is a cushioned backrest as well. Above the same, you get a small window so that you can keep a check on the cargo behind. The headroom is quite good and if you are someone with a height of under 6 ft, you shouldn’t be having any problems. The vehicle comes with utility spaces on the left and right side of the handlebar where you can put your phone, wallet, etc.

One of these gets a lockable lid and hey! there is a water bottle holder as well. Omega Seiki Rage+ will not disappoint you in terms of ergonomics as all the switches and controls are very much well in place and you don’t have to make any extra effort to reach them. However, the overall quality of materials inside the cabin could have been better and one can clearly see some rough edges in terms of the fit and finish.

Omega Seiki Rage+ – Performance and Ride Quality

Since it’s an all-electric vehicle, you can feel all that torque kicking in right from the word Go! Thanks to this, the vehicle offers quite a brisk acceleration and facilitates quick overtakes. The vehicle builds up speed till 25 kmph quite effortlessly, however, gaining further momentum after that takes a bit of time. The top speed of the vehicle is 46 kmph. The Li-ion battery on this vehicle takes up to 4 hours to get completely charged and the same promises a range of 80 km. The fixed battery can be charged through a regular 15 amp socket as well.

Watch Video | Our detailed review of Omega Rage+ electric three-wheeler:

Omega Seiki Rage+ comes with decent handling characteristics and you don’t have to put much effort while turning the handlebar as the effort is quite similar to what goes in while turning the handlebar of a bike or a scooter. One good thing here worth mentioning is the fact that even at a full handle lock, say when you have to take a U-turn, there is enough space left between your body and the handlebar and hence, you don’t have to change your body position in such scenarios.

The Rage+ also comes with a throttle braking feature and as the name suggests, the vehicle automatically slows down once you release the throttle and hence, not essentially you have to brake on every corner. Just release the throttle and you are good to go! We even tested the vehicle by loading it to its full capacity of approx 500 kg. In such a case, we noticed a significant decrease in acceleration and top speed. Boost mode did help in slighting improving the acceleration but the top speed now got restricted to 38 kmph. The extra load at the rear resulted in added stability though.

The vehicle gets regenerative braking as well, which means the energy dissipated while braking gets utilised in charging the batteries that eventually contributes to enhancing the range. Talking of the brake set up itself, the Omega Seiki Rage+ gets hydraulic ones at both ends. As these are fitted on a commercial vehicle, these do not have sharp feedback or bite but bring the vehicle to a halt conveniently as and when required. The suspension is set on a stiffer side and the same absorbs the usual uneasiness of the roads quite easily, however, the speed breakers, even the regular ones and seriously broken surfaces are something over which you will have to ride the vehicle carefully by slowing down.

Omega Seiki Rage+ – India Price and Verdict

After including Government EV subsidy, Omega Seiki Rage+ price in Delhi starts at Rs 3.40 lakh for the non-carrier version and if you want the carrier version, you will have to shell out Rs 10,000 more. The company is currently selling the vehicle in Delhi-NCR and most of the southern parts of India. However, the brand claims that even if you are someone who doesn’t reside in these areas, it can deliver the vehicle to you anywhere in India as per your request. The brand’s first outlet is now open in Telangana with showrooms coming up in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by next year.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room first! The vehicle that we rode had a few niggles and we noticed a sub-standard quality in certain areas, however, the company says that it still ironing them out before starting the deliveries on a full-fledged basis. Moreover, Omega Seiki has recently signed multiple MoUs with Italian companies & some other firms and this only makes us believe that it has some serious plans in R&D and vehicle development going forward. Also, the pricing is currently a bit on a higher side compared to the competition but Omega Seiki has assured us to bring the figures down in the future as a lot of happening at the moment inside the company’s board meeting rooms.

Only the battery cells on this vehicle are imported while the rest of everything is made in India. That said, the localisation percentage by value in this product is 88 to 90 percent, which is in line with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. A handful of niggles aside, the Omega Seiki Rage+ seems a reliable, easy-to-live-with offering and since it’s an all-electric vehicle, it promises minimum running costs that eventually should bring big broad smiles on your face if you are a fleet operator or a goods-delivery partner.

So, is the vehicle good enough to ‘rage’ into the Indian commercial electric three-wheeler segment? Well, we certainly don’t see that happening at this very moment with the competition it faces and small imperfections but with the company’s high ambitions, we would certainly love to see this silent EV making some noise in its segment!

Technical specifications of Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler:

Vehicle Dimensions (LxWxH) – 3200mm x 1475mm x 1710mm

Range (claimed) – Upto 80 km per charge

Charging time – Upto 4 hours

Vehicle weight – 480 kg (with open carrier)

Maximum loading capacity – Approx 500 kg

6.4 hp electric motor

Acceleration –

0 to 46 kmph (Forward Mode) – 30 sec

0 to 46 kmph (Boost Mode) – 13 sec

Top speed – 46 kmph

Li-Ion 48V battery

Battery capacity – 7.5 kWh

Front suspension – Damper + Helical

Rear suspension – Independent suspension + dampers

Brakes – Front and rear hydraulic

Battery warranty – 3 years or 80,000 km (whichever comes earlier)

Localization percentage by value – 88 to 90 percent

Price in India (After including Govt incentives)

Rs 3.40 lakh (without carrier)

Rs 3.50 lakh (with carrier)

