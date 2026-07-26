Air India is carrying out phased modifications on some of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft following a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directive aimed at addressing a potential issue involving door assist handles. The airline is implementing the required changes after the FAA issued an airworthiness directive for certain Boeing 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft, PTI reported.

The directive followed reports of door assist handles becoming loose from their lower attachment point in the doorway support bracket during pre-flight inspections.

The FAA warned that a detached handle could potentially injure passengers, crew members or maintenance personnel while a door is being opened. In certain circumstances, the issue could also affect the ability to exit the aircraft during a time-critical emergency evacuation.

Air India carrying out modifications in phases

Air India is aware of the FAA directive and has begun carrying out the required modifications in a phased manner, sources told PTI.

The modifications have already been completed on some of the airline’s legacy Boeing 787 aircraft, one source said, adding that there is currently no impact on flight operations or the safety of ongoing services. The exact number of Air India Dreamliners requiring the modifications could not be ascertained.

There has been no official comment from Air India or Boeing on the matter.

What is the FAA directive?

The FAA’s airworthiness directive requires airlines to carry out specific modifications and inspections on affected Boeing 787 aircraft. Depending on the aircraft and configuration, the mandated actions include installing a new retainer above the lower keyway of the support bracket assembly, installing a placard or marking certain support bracket assemblies, inspecting forward and aft door assist handles, carrying out any necessary corrective action based on inspection findings and re-identifying certain support bracket assemblies after modification.

The FAA said the directive was issued to prevent door assist handles from becoming detached and potentially causing injuries or limiting emergency evacuation capability.

Air India’s Dreamliner fleet

Air India currently operates 35 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, comprising:

26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft

9 Boeing 787-9 aircraft

Of the nine 787-9 aircraft, three are newer aircraft, while the remaining six were inherited from erstwhile Vistara.

The airline has a total fleet of around 185 aircraft, including both narrow-body and wide-body planes.

ALSO READ IndiGo seeks to settle CCI case by offering refunds, slot surrender and crisis plan

IndiGo also has five Boeing 787s

IndiGo also operates five Boeing 787 Dreamliners. However, these aircraft are leased from Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic Airways.