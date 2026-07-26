Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express, with the changes set to take effect from September 23, 2026.

The revision applies only to Tirunelveli and Nagercoil stations. The train will reach Tirunelveli 10 minutes earlier than its existing schedule, while its arrival at Nagercoil will be delayed by five minutes as per a report published by The Indian Express.

The weekly Amrit Bharat Express, bearing train number 20603, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026. It connects New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal with Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 3,102 km.

What are the revised timings?

From September 23, train number 20603 will arrive at Tirunelveli at 9.50 pm and depart at 9.55 pm. At present, it reaches the station at 10 pm and leaves at 10.05 pm.

The train’s scheduled arrival at Nagercoil will change from 11 pm to 11.05 pm. There will be no change in its departure time from New Jalpaiguri, which will remain at 4.45 pm. Timings at stations under other railway zones will also remain unchanged.

Station Existing timing Revised timing New Jalpaiguri departure 4.45 pm No change Tirunelveli arrival 10 pm 9.50 pm Tirunelveli departure 10.05 pm 9.55 pm Nagercoil arrival 11 pm 11.05 pm

Distance, frequency and journey time

The New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express operates once a week, departing every Wednesday.

The train travels via Vijayawada and completes the 3,102-km journey in around 54 hours and 15 minutes. It reaches Nagercoil on the third day of its journey.

New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express stops

The train makes 43 scheduled halts between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil.

The stoppages include Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Ichchpuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Gudur Junction, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaippettai, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli.

The long-distance service passes through West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Ticket price

The fare for travel between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil on train number 20603 is listed at Rs 1,230. Passengers should, however, check the Indian Railways or IRCTC platform for the latest fare and timetable before booking.