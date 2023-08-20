There’s no two ways to say this, but Continental GT 650 is the sportiest machine from Royal Enfield yet and it overshadows its twin sibling in almost every aspect related to performance. Both motorcycles made their debuts together in 2018 and have created a fair share of the consumer base for themselves despite plenty of shortcomings.

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield gave its 650 Twins a very crucial set of upgrades that claimed to elevate the riding experience. We got the updated iterations of both the motorcycles for a short duration and put this claim to test. In this report, we tell you if Royal Enfield has truly ironed out all the niggles from the 2023 Continental GT or is there something still left to be desired.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: Same look, different flavour

What instantly catches your attention is the refurbished styling of the 2023 Continental GT courtesy of the blacked-out treatment provided to the engine and gearbox assembly, exhaust, frame and other internal components. This lends a sporty visual appeal to the motorcycle, more than its previous iteration ever did.

That said, Enfield has retained the retro charm of Continental GT with its round headlamp, (which now houses an LED unit), twin pod instrument console with analogue dials, and a sculpted fuel tank. Another welcome addition are the blacked-out cast alloy wheels that actually go well with the sporty nature of the Continental GT.

The colour palette of 2023 Continental GT 650 is another strong point with as many as six options available including the two new additions– Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Our test model wore the former and it sure was an attention hogger in the traffic.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: Improved quality

Another stark improvement is the quality levels and finish on the bike. Credit is due to Royal Enfield who has made serious efforts on improving the quality on all its recent launches. The paint quality, handlebar grips, adjustable brake and clutch levers, bar-end weights, and tight panelling are a testament to the bike’s better built quality.

Further, the rotary switch dials with aluminium casings, borrowed from the other modern Enfields, feel more premium and tactile at the same time. An LED-headlamp, lifted from Super Meteor 650, and a USB charging port, pushes the updated Continental GT towards modernity, although the equipment itself stays pretty basic.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: Breezing parallel-twin

Engine performance of the Continental GT has always been its strongest attribute and it continues to do so. The 648cc, parallel-twin motor produces the same peak output of 46.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,150 rpm, but more importantly has been updated to meet the OBD2 emission norms.

While on paper, the engine churns out the same output as its twin sibling, the Continental GT definitely feels a lot more potent and quicker off the line. Even on city roads, it zooms dangerously close to 100 kmph in no time. That said, acceleration isn’t manic or frightening but more mature on how the performance is delivered across the rev range. It also noticeably feels a bit more refined than the pre-OBD2 version.

At the same time, the motor was surprisingly very tractable with sedate city speeds of 30 kmph easily being accomplished in the 4th gear. Speaking of gear, it comes with the same 6-speed gearbox with slick and ultra-smooth shifting. The clutch is on the heavier side which may leave your left hand numb in a stop and go traffic but thankfully the lever can be adjusted to your liking to minimise the strain.

The braking is one of the few slightly underwhelming aspects. It is fairly progressive but more bite and feel at the lever would have been assuring, especially for a bike that goes so fast and weighs over 200 kilos.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: Handling like a pro

Another one of its strongest points is its handling prowess. The additional weight due to alloys offer greater stability without compromising on agility. In fact, making quick lane changes feels a breeze thanks to a lower centre of gravity. While the suspension is definitely sprung on the stiffer side, we found it surprisingly quite absorbent, if not plush.

Another pleasant surprise was its tight turning circle which gives the GT great manoeuvrability in congested traffic and sharp U-turns. In fact, it has a much tiger radius than its twin sibling– Interceptor, even though both models have the exact same wheelbase.

Obviously, running over potholes and speed breakers won’t be a very pleasant experience but the trade-off is small compared to the absolute delight it offers when the GT is shown a set of twisties. Another ace in its hole are the new tubeless tyres from Vredestein Centauro which are far grippier than the earlier tubed ones.

Despite all its handling prowess and absorbent ride quality, the Continental GT 650 isn’t comfortable when you sit on the saddle for long hours. The committed riding posture is inherent to its cafe racer styling. Sure, the clip-ons offer great leverage but when the elbows are the same level as your knees for a prolonged duration, you will end up hurting your back.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: Verdict

Continental GT 650 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It is a bit laborious to ride in everyday city traffic and not so friendly to the body while munching long miles during highway touring. However, the best thing about the Continental GT is that it isn’t pretentious and trying to be something else when it’s not.

Being a cafe racer, it is intended to offer thrilling ride experience in straight lines and around corners and that it does with near perfection. However, the updates have definitely made the experience more refined and slightly more versatile. While persistent flaws such as engine heat, small mirrors, etc. remain, none of them are deal breakers.

So to sum it up, the latest set of updates have elevated the riding experience of Continental GT to a great extent and made the bike a better version of itself. It isn’t perfect for sure, but it offers a great motorcycle experience every time you take it out for a spin. At Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for this alloy wheel variant, it does seem a tad pricey although it offers great value when you consider the amount of motorcycle experiences it promises and delivers.