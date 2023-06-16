2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: All 4 one

It was three years when Hero MotoCorp decide to join the 160cc segment with a lot of determination by launching the spunky-looking Xtreme 160R. It caught a lot of attention and ensured that the company was laughing its way to the bank. Fast forward to 2023 and it was time to update the popular 160cc bike and in comes the Xtreme 160R 4V. We take this new bike out for a quick spin and tell you what’s good and what could have been better. After launching the new Xtreme 160R, Hero has confirmed that both the 2-valve and the 4-valve versions will be available in the market.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: New powerful engine

It’s time to get granular with the 163cc 4-valve engine. The only thing that the new Xtreme 160R shares with the 2V version is the identical powertrain capacity. Scratch the surface and the architecture is all new including the crank, bore and even the engine block. With a power output of 16.6bhp and 14.6Nm, the new Xtreme churns out an additional 1.6bhp and a marginal 0.6Nm of torque compared to the 2V version.

Fire up the engine and the boisterous exhaust note will bring a smile to your face. Slot it to first gear and twist the throttle and the new Xtreme 160R picks up pace in a smooth and linear manner. There’s more than enough spunk available for city commuting and tackling the manic Mondays or rush hour traffic. If you want quick acceleration then a slight lag can be felt for a fraction of a second. Hero has tried to neutralise this by making the gear ratios shorter.

Hence, the Xtreme 160R 4V offers a more responsive acceleration at low and mid-range power band though keep in mind it doesn’t like to be pushed around. What stood out was that the new powertrain now offers a better pull power in the top range and easily goes beyond the three-figure mark. With the Xtreme 160R 2V, there would be a power surge after 80 kmph and would slowly inch towards 100 kmph, but Hero has ironed out this issue with the 4V version.

Another impressive thing about the new powertrain is that at higher gears, the Xtreme 160R 4V can easily cruise at speeds as low as 20kmph without any struggle. The 5-speed gearbox, on the other hand, feels smooth, unlike the notchy feedback of the 2V avatar. To make the riding experience stress-free, the clutch is also light.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: Ride and handling

The Xtreme 160R always offered the best power-to-weight ratio as it’s the lightest in the business. Its new and improved Xtreme is roughly 5 kg heavier than the 2-valve version, but it still remains the lightest in the segment. Therefore, the new Hero 160cc motorcycle is agile and nimble especially while carving corners or simply weaving through the traffic.

The top-of-the-line 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V comes equipped with upside-down KYB front forks making it more stable. Keeping the target audience in mind, Hero hasn’t compromised on comfort as the Xtreme 160R 4V easily goes over speed breakers and humps with ease and provides adequate cushion while going over potholes.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: Price and Variants

The Xtreme 160R 4V is available in three variants — the standard at Rs 1.27 lakh, Connected at Rs 1.33 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh for Pro. All three come standard with Hero Connect 2.0 which sends out call and message alerts. The Connected version has over twenty smart features like live tracking location, remote immobilisation, find my bike, adding up to three emergency contacts, geo-fencing tow away, tumble and speed alerts and much more. With an e-SIM and Hero Connect app, all these Bluetooth-enabled features can be activated. Sadly, these innovative features are only limited to the Connected trim and even the top-of-the-line Pro is deprived of it.

Speaking of the Pro, it gets some additional goodies like the USD golden-coloured KYB front forks and split seats which can be swapped for a single saddle.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review: Verdict and Competition

The Xtreme 160R 4V has a lot going for itself like the refined and powerful engine, more stable and sturdy KYB upside-down front forks, packed with smart features, comfortable split seats and cushioned ride quality. What Hero could have offered as an option is dual-channel ABS? No doubt Hero MotoCorp has an allrounder 160cc bike that will cater to everyone’s requirements.

With all the new updates, the Xtreme 160R 4V is seriously aiming at the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160 though it is priced at a premium when compared to its competition.

