2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 First Ride Review: More worries for Bajaj Pulsar?

When it comes to entry-level performance motorcycles, the TVS Apache has remained a loved brand among enthusiasts for over a decade now. Regular followers of Express Drives will be aware that the Apache RTR 160 4V has remained a part of our long term fleet. Not only did it managed to impress us with its performance but it aced two of our comparison reviews. Now, TVS has recently launched the new BS6 model of the Apache RTR 160 4V and we were in Hosur a couple of days back at the company's racetrack to test its mettle. So, what all is new on the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI and if it continues to impress us or not! Read along to find out!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 - Design, appearance & features

When it comes to aesthetics, the biggest change on the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is all-LED headlamp with a completely fresh design. The LED DRLs are bigger and better than before and the headlamp is now split in two parts for the low and high beam. The company claims that the new unit offers segment-best penetration and spread and we will be able to confirm this only when the bike comes to us for a proper road test. Coming to other visual changes, the seat now gets a dual-tone treatment and hence, looks better than before. Apart from this, the BS6 model gets new race-inspired graphics, all thanks to which the bike looks more appealing than before. The rest of the elements like side panels, fuel tank, exhaust, and the rear section are exactly the same as the previous BS4 model. Being a more environment-friendly model, one small change is that now you get to see BS6 stickering on the engine cowl instead of BS4.

Now coming to the instrument cluster, it continues to remain a highly informative unit as it gets some segment-first features like 0 to 60 lap timer and top speed recorder along with the usual readouts. However, the gear position display has been removed from the BS6 model that was present on the fuel-injected variant of the previous BS4 version. Moreover, the kick starter has also been given a miss on the new model and while it is not a major demerit, it would have been an additional point. Now coming to another change, if we really go into the details, the speedometer cable now has been linked to the front wheel on the BS6 model compared to the BS4 version in which it is to the rear wheel. Though it is not a major change, this brings bad news for people who used to put the bike on center stand, engage the gears and record fake stop speeds on the instrument cluster with the help of the freely-spinning rear wheel. So, goodbye bogus social media posts!

Now, coming to the new features, the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets Glide Through Technology (GTT) which is indeed a practical and usable one that comes handy in traffic. All thanks to this tech, you can let the bike crawl in bumper-to-bumper traffic with the minimum use of the clutch. All you have to do is release the clutch gradually and the bike will move ahead without stalling and this works even in 2nd and 3rd gears. Another new feature is one-touch electric start and as the name suggests, this helps in easy starting and you don't have to long-press the electric start button to start the bike. Better convenience is always welcome, isn't it! Additional features include wave bite key and redesigned rear view mirrors which the company calls 'claw' mirrors.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 - Engine specifications and performance

Coming to the powertrain, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 draws power from the same 159.7cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the BS4 version as well. Due to the BS6 update, the power and torque figures have seen a slight drop compared to the latter. While the power has now gone down by 0.8hp at 15.8hp, the peak torque output has also seen a decline of 0.68Nm at 14.12Nm. Like the previous model, the engine gets a five-speed gearbox. The gearshifts are now smoother and we didn't experience a false neutral during our ride. With the BS6 update, the bike now comes in a fuel-injected variant only and hence, no carbureted variants now with the RTR 160 4V. All thanks to the company’s RT-Fi system, the engine now feels more responsive and smoother. The refinement levels have gone up as well along with crisper throttle response.

The engine offers a solid low and mid-range, making the bike feel eager especially post 3,000 to 3,500 rpm. The sweet spot of this engine is during speeds of 75 to 80kmph and it is only after 110kmph that the bike starts to lose steam and doesn't build much pace. The effect of the drop in power figure can be seen in the top speed as the figure as also gone down to 118kmph from 124kmph (tested).

Talking of the fuel efficiency part, we didn't manage to record the numbers during our brief encounter with the motorcycle. When we approached the company to get the claimed fuel efficiency figure, TVS said that they don't have an exact number because the motorcycle is from a premium segment. However, TVS claims that the fuel efficiency has gone up on the BS6 model .

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 - Ride, Quality and Handling

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 is bolted on a double cradle Split Synchro Stiff chassis that not only aids in quick directional changes but also keeps the bike stable at straight lines even at triple-digit speeds. The suspension system, like before, is set on the stiffer side, all thanks to which the bike feels confident around corners at high speeds and doesn't seem to distract from its line.

Moreover, the uncompromised performance from the TVS Remora tyres further enriches the riding experience and you can lean the bike to your limits at high-speed corners without the fear of losing grip. Talking of braking, the bike comes to a halt with the help of a 270mm disc brake up front along with a 200mm disc brake at the rear, latter being optional. While the front offers decent feedback and feel, we wish that there could have been a better bite at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) continues to be a part of the package as standard and works seamlessly.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 - Price in India and Conclusion

With an updated BS6 engine and added features, the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 is expensive than the outgoing BS4 model. To be precise, the new model is costlier by Rs 3,000 when compared to the corresponding variant of the BS4 version. That said, the bike is now priced at Rs 1.03 lakh for the disc brake variant and Rs 99,950 for the drum brake trim (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Summing it up, the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V continues to deliver on performance part, should offer a great ride quality and handling and is still fun-to-ride in its BS6 avatar. The addition of new features, some of which are segment-firsts like GTT, make the bike a better and more well-rounded package than before. For the price it commands, you get a potent motorcycle that meets the latest emission norms and is certainly a great option for people looking for a sporty naked commuter having a budget of close to Rs 1 lakh. Possibly the best one!