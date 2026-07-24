Devotees travelling to the annual Velankanni Festival will have an additional travel option this year. Southern Railway has announced special weekly express trains between Ernakulam Junction in Kerala and Velankanni in Tamil Nadu for this festival period.

The special trains will operate on select dates in August and September 2026 to help manage the expected increase in passenger traffic during one of the country’s most popular Christian pilgrimages.

The services will run as “trains on demand” with three trips in each direction. These additional trains are expected to reduce the rush on regular services and make travel more convenient for devotees heading to Velankanni.

Here is the complete schedule, timings, and route of the special trains.

Ernakulam- Velankanni Special train: Schedule, timings, route

Train No. Route Journey Date 06061 Ernakulam Junction to Velankanni August 27, September 3 and September 10, 2026 06062 Velankanni to Ernakulam Junction August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2026

The special train from Ernakulam Junction to Velankanni (Train No. 06061) will run on August 27, September 3 and September 10, 2026 (Thursdays). The train will depart Ernakulam Junction at 1:00 pm and reach Velankanni at 5:50 am the next day.

In the return direction, the special train from Velankanni to Ernakulam Junction (Train No. 06062) will run on August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2026 (Fridays). It will leave Velankanni at 6:40 pm and arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 11:50 am the following day.

Route and stoppages

The special train will pass through several important stations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, making it easier for devotees from different regions to travel to Velankanni during the festival.

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The train will stop at Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayamkulam, Karunagappalli, Sasthamkotta, Kollam, Kundara, Kottarakkara, Avaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudunagar, Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi, Arantangi, Peravurani, Pattukkottai, Adirampattinam, Tiruturaipundi, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam before reaching Velankanni.

With stoppages at several key stations, the special service is expected to make festival travel more convenient for passengers from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.