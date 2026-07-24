Due to heavy rainfall, several train services have been disrupted on routes connecting Mumbai, Surat, Valsad, Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat, leading to the cancellation of several trains on July 24. 

According to Western Railway, 15 trains have been fully cancelled due to adverse weather and operational conditions. In addition, one special train has been rescheduled, while two other services have been partially cancelled or short-terminated. 

You can check out the full list of cancelled trains and affected trains here.

15 trains fully cancelled

As part of the latest update, Western Railway has fully cancelled 15 trains scheduled to run on July 24 due to heavy rainfall and operational difficulties.

The cancelled trains are:

Train No.Route
19002Surat – Virar
22444Bandra Terminus – Kanpur Central
19011Valsad – Dahod
22953Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Junction
20959Valsad – Vadnagar
20901Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital
59049Valsad – Vadodara Junction
12009Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Junction
12935Bandra Terminus – Surat
69139Borivali – Valsad
59045Mumbai Central – Vapi
59024Valsad – Mumbai Central
19010Virar – Bharuch Junction
69161Virar – Surat
59039Virar – Valsad
ALSO READ

Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt Special train rescheduled

Western Railway has also revised the departure time of Train No. 09093 Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt Special train, scheduled to run on July 24, 2026. The train will now leave Udhna at 10:25 am, instead of its earlier scheduled departure at 7:25 am. 

Two trains partially cancelled

In addition to the full cancellations, Western Railway has also announced changes to the operation of two trains.

Train No. 04727 Hisar–Valsad, which commenced its journey on July 22, 2026, has been short-terminated at Maroli. The train will remain cancelled on the Maroli–Valsad section.

ALSO READ

Similarly, Train No. 22955 Bandra Terminus–Bhuj will now originate from Surat instead of Bandra Terminus. As a result, the train will remain partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Surat.