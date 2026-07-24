Due to heavy rainfall, several train services have been disrupted on routes connecting Mumbai, Surat, Valsad, Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat, leading to the cancellation of several trains on July 24.

According to Western Railway, 15 trains have been fully cancelled due to adverse weather and operational conditions. In addition, one special train has been rescheduled, while two other services have been partially cancelled or short-terminated.

You can check out the full list of cancelled trains and affected trains here.

15 trains fully cancelled

As part of the latest update, Western Railway has fully cancelled 15 trains scheduled to run on July 24 due to heavy rainfall and operational difficulties.

The cancelled trains are:

Train No. Route 19002 Surat – Virar 22444 Bandra Terminus – Kanpur Central 19011 Valsad – Dahod 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Junction 20959 Valsad – Vadnagar 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital 59049 Valsad – Vadodara Junction 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Junction 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat 69139 Borivali – Valsad 59045 Mumbai Central – Vapi 59024 Valsad – Mumbai Central 19010 Virar – Bharuch Junction 69161 Virar – Surat 59039 Virar – Valsad

Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt Special train rescheduled

Western Railway has also revised the departure time of Train No. 09093 Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt Special train, scheduled to run on July 24, 2026. The train will now leave Udhna at 10:25 am, instead of its earlier scheduled departure at 7:25 am.

Two trains partially cancelled

In addition to the full cancellations, Western Railway has also announced changes to the operation of two trains.

Train No. 04727 Hisar–Valsad, which commenced its journey on July 22, 2026, has been short-terminated at Maroli. The train will remain cancelled on the Maroli–Valsad section.

Similarly, Train No. 22955 Bandra Terminus–Bhuj will now originate from Surat instead of Bandra Terminus. As a result, the train will remain partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Surat.