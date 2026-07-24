Infosys reported a marginal decline of 532 employees during the June quarter, indicating that the IT major is moving away from headcount-led growth and focusing more on efficiency-linked metrics such as revenue per employee.

Despite this, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said the IT services firm hired 4,000 freshers during the first quarter. The company retained its target of hiring 20,000 college freshers in FY27.

Following the decline, Infosys’ total headcount stood at 328,062 at the end of June, compared with 328,594 in the preceding quarter, marking a reversal from the growth trend seen in previous quarters.

The company reported a last twelve-month attrition rate of 13% for the quarter, up from 12.6% in the previous quarter.

“We are accelerating investments in AI, talent, and platforms to drive future growth and remain committed to improving productivity, expanding operating leverage and maintaining the financial flexibility needed to capitalise on emerging opportunities while delivering sustainable shareholder value,” CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said.

He also announced that the company will roll out salary hikes in two phases — in October and January.

Parekh also said that Infosys is scaling up its team of frontier engineers (FDEs), with a target of reaching 6,000 over the next few years.