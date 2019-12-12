2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review – Racetrack material goes sports touring!

Apache RR 310 - well, that's the name of TVS' flagship and most powerful motorcycle in which the Hosur-based manufacturer has thrown in every thing in their arsenal. With a supersport approach and a promising performance in mind, the RR has been developed with inputs from TVS Racing that has over 37 years of racetrack experience. TVS launched the new 2019 version of the RR 310 a few weeks back with multiple updates, with the most important one being the addition of a slip and assist clutch. We rode it for the first time at the MMRT racetrack in Chennai and it did put a smile on our face. Now was the time to find out how it performs in real-world conditions out on the road and in order to test out its touring capabilities, we took it on a 1,000 km road trip one fine weekend. Here is if it made our journey worth remembering or not!

2019 TVS Apache RR 310 - Still an eye-candy!

In terms of design, nothing has really changed on the 2019 RR 310 compared to the previous model which means that it continues to remain one striking-looking motorcycle. One major update in terms of aesthetics is that the bike now gets a glossy black paint scheme which TVS calls phantom black. The new colour looks absolutely smashing especially with silver and red coloured racing stripe. The front end of the motorcycle gets the same twin LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and trust me, these look a class apart when the sun goes down. Overall, the bike comes across as a proper supersport and in fact, the dimensions are so generous that anyone can easily mistake it for a 600cc motorcycle.

There are no changes to the instrument cluster as well and it continues to be a highly informative unit. In order to be precise, the cluster gets twin tripmeters, readouts for date, time, gear position, instantaneous fuel economy, range left, engine temperature, top speed, 0 to 60 lap timing, top speed and lot more along with of course the usual information.

2019 TVS Apache RR 310 - Is it just about the looks!

Powering the 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 is the same 312cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing 34hp of power along with 27Nm of torque. This one now gets a slip and assist clutch as well for the betterment of performance. Now as mentioned earlier, we have already ridden the RR on the racetrack and now was the time to test its mettle, first in the city. The engine on the RR310 doesn’t feel that much refined in the lower revs as it is slightly jittery and there are noticeable vibes. However, as the revs climb up post 3,500 rpm, the vibrations start to diminish and the engine starts to show its true character. While the vibrations are lesser on the 2019 model with the ECU updates and some small add ons, things can still get a bit bothersom when you are stuck in traffic.

The Highway Conquerer!

Now in order to check out the touring aspect of the RR310, we took it for a 1,000 km ride to Rajasthan, a state with some of the finest highways in the country. As you rev the engine post the 4,000 rpm mark, you will realise that there is so much to explore towards the top end and that is what makes the RR310 a great highway machine. The power delivery is quite linear and the gearing is tall enough, all thanks to which you don't have to change gears every now and then and you can ride the bike at as low as 45 kmph in 6th gear.

The mid-range is strong that lets you facilitate quick overtakes. Open the throttle in almost any gear and the bike feels ready to pull ahead with eagerness. The top end is great too and the bike doesn’t take a very long time to reach its top speed and hit the redline. The sweet spot of this engine is 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and you can easily maintain a cruising speed of close to 110kmph for the longest of distances. The heat management system on this one is brilliant and the temperature was well under 100 degrees even after riding the bike at close to 110-120 kmph for almost 2 hours. In the city too, even after getting stuck in traffic for a significant amount of time, you won't feel that your legs are getting roasted!

Another area where the RR clearly shines, especially on the highways is the headlamp illumination. The dual LED projector set up does an impressive job and lights up the darkest of stretches and since the beam's throw and spread are great it minimises the anxiety of riding a motorcycle at night on the highways.

The biggest highlight!

Now coming to the most important update - the slipper clutch. The set up ensures that the rear wheel doesn't lock up or hop during aggressive downshifts. On the 2019 model, we felt that even if you drop two gears at a reasonably high speed, you won't feel as much jerk due to engine braking as the slipper clutch lets the rear wheel spins more freely. That said, the unit not only lets you exit a corner faster while downshifting, it also promises better safety as rear wheel locks up at high speeds can lead to a crash when you downshift mistakenly or even intentionally.

Having said that, the slipper clutch on RR 310 not only contributed to keeping us safe but it also delivered extra fun on our road trip. Talking of straight-line stability, the RR feels rock solid even at speeds of over 130 kmph. We managed to hit a top speed of 159 kmph (speedo-indicated) and even at that pace, the engine didn't feel out of breath. When it comes to the fuel efficiency part, the bike delivered 32kmpl to a litre on our road trip and offered a range of close to 300 km with its 11-litre fuel tank.

2019 TVS Apache RR 310 - How does it handle the roads, good and bad!

The RR sits on a trellis frame and feels nimble in traffic as it responds quickly to directional changes. Suspension on the RR is tuned slightly on a stiffer side but it is not too stiff like on an outright track bike. That said, the set up strikes a perfect balance between sporty riding and everyday usability. The seating on the RR 310 gets decent cushioning that is apt for long distances. While the wider front seat offers good support and comfort, it is the narrow pillion seat that puts the person behind you in slight discomfort. The riding position is on an aggressive side, however, it is not as demanding as the KTM RC 390. That said, while daily commutes on the RR aren't really something that you should be concerned about, it is the long-distance rides during which you will feel some strain on your neck and back. Well, that is why it is called 'sports' touring, isn't it!

The suspension not only instills faith while cornering at high speeds, it also absorbs undulations and bad surfaces rather easily. The grip from the Michelin tyres is also confidence-inspiring and you do not have to worry even under wet conditions. Braking on the TVS Apache RR310 is taken care of with the help of 300mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc at the rear. Both the front and the rear have fantastic feedback and bite and bring the bike to a halt as and when required without any complaints. The bike also gets a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) that works seamlessly and is indeed a boon for highway riding. During our ride, the system saved us a couple of times when a herd of cattle appeared out of nowhere while we were busy doing triple-digit speeds.

2019 TVS Apache RR 310 - Should you put your money on it?

At Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RR310 only gets better with the 2019 update. The slipper clutch is a significant addition that enriches the riding experience. Not only it does offer a faster ride but it delivers better safety too. Now to sum it up, the RR 310 is a more well-rounded package than before and certainly justifies the price it asks for. If city riding along with regular touring is something that remains on your list, this bike will certainly not disappoint you and in fact, it does the job better than most of the machines in its segment. Certainly, a very capable sports tourer!