2018 Honda Amaze review: Drastic improvement and bold changes but is the new Amaze Amazing?

SUVs might be driving the growth in India, but the year 2018 is all about sedans. Honda Cars India kick-started the year 2018 by showcasing the all-new Honda Amaze, new Honda Civic and the new Honda CR-V SUV. Honda Cars India is now looking to regain the lost market share in India and taking charge is the all-new 2018 Honda Amaze. Ever since its launch in 2013, Honda Amaze has been a popular model for the company and was the first Honda car to get the diesel i-DTEC unit. Honda Amaze has now gotten better and the new design on the Amaze completely enhances its overall personality and gives a much more muscular and premium looks. The second generation Honda Amaze will remind of your trustworthy friend from your high school who was all slim and dull looking but all of sudden after college has undergone a complete transformation, has hit the gym hard, build some strong muscles and is now the popular one among your friend circles.

Honda Amaze in its second generation is exactly like that guy. The new design language carries Honda’s design language well. The face of the new Amaze resembles the Honda Amaze and rear resembles the flagship Honda Civic sedan. From the sides, it will remind you of the Honda City. The Amaze carries the new design well and thankfully the designers stopped just before overdoing it.

2018 Honda Amaze design:

With the size of this segment increasing and with also some fresh competition coming in, it was very important for Honda Cars India to get the design of the Amaze right. The face of the car is now much bolder and gives a sense of more power and aggression. Honda emphasises an aerodynamic sleek line from the firm long nose and large bonnet to the rear trunk. The face of the all-new Amaze gets Honda’s signature ‘Solid Wing Face’ that has already been applied to the company’s flagship models like Honda Accord and Honda Civic. Strong character lines starting from the front grill further indicates Amaze’s low and wide styling.

With the new platform on the Amaze, there have been some major changes to the dimensions of the car that has seen the Amaze being more spacious. The length has marginally gone up by 5 mm to 3995mm, width has increased by 15mm to 1696mm and the Amaze is taller by 5mm than the outgoing Honda Amaze. The wheelbase has been increased by 65mm to 2470mm. After having driven the car, the increase in the wheelbase and width has helped the Amaze to improve overall stability and drive quality (More on this below in the performance section). The ground clearance of 2018 Honda Amaze has also increased to 170mm.

Further, the new design connects the headlights and front grille with a wide line, The long sleek line from the bonnet to the roof line gives adds to the overall appeal of the sub-compact sedan. The wheel size of the new Honda Amaze has been increased to 15-inch aluminium alloy wheels and replaces the 14-inch wheels on the previous Amaze. The rear of Honda Amaze is where the car resembles the new Honda Civic. The all-new taillight design and simple rear bumper works in favour of Honda.

The booth space has been increased to 420L which is 20 L more than the outgoing Amaze. The trunk can fit a medium sized suitcase and a golf bag quit comfortably. There is a small button on the fifth door to open the boot however the size of the button is too small and takes time to locate it

2018 Honda Amaze interiors:

The biggest change on the Honda Amaze has been done to its interiors. The use of black and beige finish on the dashboard creates more sense of space in the cabin. Bits of piano black adds to the over premiumness of the cabin. The use of plastic on the dash is fine quality, however, the finishing around the roof is too soft and not up to the market. The dashboard of top-manual versions of both petrol and diesel variants features the Honda’s Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The touchscreen gets resistive touch and response well to finger touch.

However, the Digipad 2.0 infotainment system is not added to the CVT variants of Honda Amaze and the other big miss is the cruise control.

Honda Amaze Performance:

We started the drive of the new Honda Amaze with the diesel manual version and later also drove about 70-75 kms of the diesel CVT variant. The CVT gearbox on the diesel Honda Amaze is probably the most exciting addition to the new car. While on paper the CVT’s (diesel) further underpowered and even not at par when compared to its petrol counterpart, it still has a nice fun element and is extremely smooth. The maximum torque is available at about 1500-3500 rpm and from there it is a smooth drive. The increase in wheelbase and width makes the new Amaze more planted and very stable. The handling of the diesel Amaze is a bit heavy but that adds to the overall stability. The NVH levels have been further improved upon the older generation Amaze but the noise the noise still persists, more on the CVT variant.

The kerb weight of both petrol and diesel Honda Amaze has been reduced and this has further improved the performance of the car. The diesel manual version of the 1.5L engine on the all-new Honda Amaze lives up to the reputation of a smooth and fun car to drive. The company now claims a mileage of 27.4 kmpl on the diesel manual variants and about 23.8 kmpl on the diesel CVT.

We also drove the petrol manual for a very brief time.. Honda Amaze gets the 1.2L petrol engine and has a max power of 88 hp and 110 NM of torque. Both manual and CVT variants of the petrol variants claim a mileage of about 19 kmpl.

2018 Honda Amaze gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking camera on manual top-variants and only sensors on the CVT variants. Overall body is rigid and Honda Cars India now claims that the new engineering platform design has an improved performance in the event of a collision.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Should you buy the New 2018 Honda Amaze:

2018 Honda Amaze is certainly going to attract both new and existing customers and if priced aggressively, Honda will certainly see an instant increase in its sales. The new Amaze has certainly improved upon design, performance, space, comfort and overall drive-ability. Honda Amaze is certainly one of the most planted and stable car in the segment. The Amazing part about the new Honda Amaze will be its price that will be disclosed on 16th May 2018. Honda Cars India is currently very happy with the response it has got on the new Amaze. We expect the company to price the new Amaze at about Rs 40,000-50,000 more than the outgoing model. Aggressive pricing will see Amaze recreating its magic in the sub-compact space.