Max Verstappen wins 2023 Australian Grand Prix; Chaos galore!

Max Verstappen’s victory in the 2023 Australian Grand Prix was far from easy or starightforwards as for the first time in the history of Formula 1 there were four flag-offs! Barring the first one, three red flags charred the sunny race in Australia over the weekend.

The pole-sitter Verstappen had to let go his lead on the opening lap as Mercedes’ George Russell blazed ahead. But, just shortly after there was drama just behind as Charles Leclerc made contact with Lance Stroll and spun out of the race, bringing out the first Safety Car.

Soon after, Williams’ Alex Albon crashed out at high speed, bringing out a Safety Car – during which leader Russell pitted – and then a red flag, allowing Mercedes’ rivals to take a free stop for tyres.

Verstappen took the lead and Russell’s race soon ended with his engine in flames, with team mate Lewis Hamilton seemingly set for second place and Aston Martin’s Alonso close by in P3.