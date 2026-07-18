New Syros EV: How Kia breached the 500-km frontier in a sub-4 metre EV

Kia India is set to launch the Syros EV at the end of July, marking a major milestone as the first sub-4 metre electric car to cross the 500-km range barrier.

In July-end, Kia India will launch the Syros EV – its second mass-market electric car after the Carens Clavis EV. Built on a reinforced K1 platform designed for sub-4 metre cars, it has achieved a major milestone – the first sub-4 metre EV to cross the 500-km range barrier.

Equipped with a 51.4-kWh battery pack, the Syros EV has an ARAI-certified range of 526 km – more than the Tata Nexon EV (489 km) and Punch EV (421 km), as well as Citroen eC3 (320 km). It, however, will also have a smaller 42-kWh battery, with a range of 443 km. The Syros EV will also be quickest in the segment, with a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 8.1 seconds.